These vegan-friendly presents are perfect for the plant-based cooks in your life!. Do you have friends or family members who treat you to homemade plant-based eats all year long? ‘Tis the season to return the favor with vegan-friendly kitchen gifts. From high-speed blenders and organic hemp aprons to dessert kits, spice sets, and cookbooks, we’ve got you covered. Check out our suggested holiday gifts for the home chef. These vegan-friendly presents are perfect for the plant-based cooks in your life!

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO