What is the Fed taper? An economist explains

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTapering refers to the Federal Reserve policy of unwinding the massive purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities it's been making to shore up the economy during the pandemic. The unconventional monetary policy of buying assets is commonly known as quantitative easing. The Fed first adopted this policy during...

Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

The Markets Will Soon Demand The Fed Pause The Taper

The FOMC meeting was not a bullish event for stocks, but instead a massive downgrade of stocks. Well, the FOMC meeting has come and gone and not only lived up to expectations but exceeded them. The Fed said it would accelerate the taper, while the dot plot was much more hawkish than anticipated based on the Fed Funds futures for 2022.
MARKETS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ex-Treasury Chief Summers: Rate Hikes Will Put Economy, Markets at Risk

The Federal Reserve will have a tough time preventing a recession as it raises interest rates, putting financial markets at risk, the prominent economist Larry Summers says. As the central bank meets Wednesday, Fed officials have indicated they may quicken their tapering of bond purchases. Economists expect multiple rate increases next year, perhaps starting in the first half.
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Is the Federal Reserve blowing its best chance to fight inflation?

The Federal Reserve, faced with the highest jump in inflation in almost four decades, is preparing to pivot. What’s happening: Gone are the days when Chair Jerome Powell said inflation was “transitory.” When the Fed wraps up its final meeting of the year on Wednesday, it’s expected to announce that it will wind down its emergency bond-buying program faster than expected as it tries to curb rising prices.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Federal Reserve Makes a Welcome Pivot But Has More to Do

In a move labeled by some as a hawkish pivot and by others as a great reset, the Federal Reserve’s policy committee just went in one meeting from its often-repeated characterization of inflation as “transitory” to portraying it as the “No. 1 enemy” facing the economic recovery. This policy change, while seemingly abrupt and drastic, is much needed and highly welcome. That’s the good news. Less good is that it is not sufficiently bold, at least as yet, and especially because it is coming so late.
BUSINESS
CNN

The Fed's huge challenge: Taming inflation, without starting a recession

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden is taking the political punches for high inflation. But price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve, not the White House. And prices are anything but stable right now. Consumer prices spiked in November at the fastest pace since 1982....
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Meet the New and Improved Federal Reserve

TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre sees a more “hawkish” Federal Reserve rolling down the pike, and the stock market better be ready to account for a more inflation-minded central bank. “For years the market has counted on a dovish and accommodative Fed, but with inflation...
BUSINESS

