The city of Sparta from Laconia in Ancient Greece is coming to the Metaverse and you get to be one of the 8,888 Spartan warriors who will battle it out in a community-led, play to earn cross-blockchain format interactive game, that consists of a high quality 3D collection of NFTs built on the Solana blockchain. The project is backed by a fully doxxed team who aim to build a PvP strategy game experience, that will incentivise the Spartans to form alliances, strategise & conquer provinces, whilst being rewarded via the carefully crafted play-to-earn tokenomics.

