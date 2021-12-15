ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics injury update: Boston wing Josh Richardson clears NBA's health and safety protocols

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of the Boston Celtics got themselves a little unexpected good news on Wednesday morning when head coach Ime Udoka revealed that veteran reserve shooting guard Josh Richardson had been fully cleared by the NBA from its health and safety protocols.

Presumably triggered by a positive test result for COVID-19 before Boston played the Phoenix Suns last week, Richardson had been sidelined for several days before he was spotted at the team’s practice on Wednesday, triggering inquiries about his status given the previously reported absence. “He’s out of the health and safety protocols, and so he’s back,” explained Udoka while speaking to the media. “Full go, no problems.”

Boston will need all of the help it can get as they face a rejuvenated and rolling Golden State Warriors squad with an electric, recently-crowned NBA career 3-point king Stephen Curry at TD Garden on Friday, and Richardson’s defense will be a big boost in particular.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

