Remakes are always a catalyst for contention. Movies like The Parent Trap, Hairspray, and A Star is Born demand to start a fight in any conversation they come up with. Regardless of whether you believe the original to be unmatchable (how do you beat the OG Parent Trap twins?) or the new to fix the problems of the old (Lady Gaga is FLAWLESS in A Star is Born), there will always be someone with the contrary opinion.

