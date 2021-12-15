ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jim Dickson

yourislandnews.com
 3 days ago

yourislandnews.com

CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Court allows Biden's COVID vaccine requirement for large companies to take effect

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Radio City cancels all "Christmas Spectacular" shows due to COVID

The Radio City Christmas show is the latest New York City tradition forced to cancel because of COVID-19. Performances of the "Christmas Spectacular" have been canceled for the rest of the season due to breakthrough cases in the cast. The Friday announcement came hours after Radio City canceled all four...
NFL
NBC News

Senate confirms more than 30 ambassadors, other Biden nominees to end 2021

WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed more than 30 ambassadors and other Biden administration nominees early Saturday after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to schedule a vote on sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany. With many senators...

