A trip back to the future

Sometimes it’s interesting to speculate what the future might be like, so let’s move forward in time to the year 2035. The “Green New Deal” is in full force. All of the coal burning and most of the gas powered power plants are closed down. The majority of electricity comes from...
THOUSANDS of Americans will be able to apply for a $500 stimulus payment tomorrow. These stimulus checks are part of St. Louis’ direct cash program, which will go out to those who suffered a financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Applications are set to open on Saturday, December 18,...
Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
Maxine Waters is being called out for seemingly not practicing what she preaches. The Democratic representative from California – who has been vocally critical of those who refuse to comply with mandatory mask mandates since the start of the coronavirus pandemic – was photographed without her mask on during a cross-country flight on United Airlines.
The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic situations of millions of individuals across the US. The Federal Reserve introduced stimulus programs to provide financial support to the sufferers. The stimulus checks had a significant impact on the lives of citizens and the capital flow of several small and large businesses. The stimulus program will conclude three months into 2022. The families have not recovered from the wrath of the pandemic; several states have extended the relief programs for the residents. Marca reports that the Federal government has decided to follow the footsteps of the states and provide an extension in the stimulus programs.
The spread of COVID-19 last December and January was the worst it has been since the start of the pandemic in a number of regions in America. In Los Angeles, the country’s second largest city, one hospital was operating at over three times its ICU bed capacity. In Los Angeles County, COVID-19 killed one person […]
Sooner or later, everyone - including elk - need a boy's night out. It's not that they don't want to be around women. It might be quite the opposite, in fact. But nobody understands you better than your bros!. This video was shot in Montana, and though we might be...
A Democratic congressman is seriously concerned that migrant agricultural laborers are being made to work against their will after a massive investigation uncovered what the feds described as a “modern-day slavery” operation in Georgia. Rep. David Scott, the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, told VICE News he...
Temperature is the primary measure of climate change, usually described as the warming of the planet as average temperatures trend higher. Not just average high temperatures are trending higher but average low temperatures – and that is having its own impact on natural systems and quality of life on Earth. Importantly, lower temperatures, which usually […]
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officer was called to the scene of an otherwise normal car accident. To their surprise, two alligators were hanging from the window of an SUV on the scene. One of the alligators was 6 1/2 feet long and the other was 8-feet long. The officer pulled the gators out of the vehicle and taped their mouths shut with electrical tape as a precaution. Unfortunately, both gators were already dead so the tape was not needed.
The Pentagon confirmed to CBS that two additional people on Antony Blinken's Southeast Asia trip tested positive for COVID-19. Blinken's trip was cut short on Wednesday after a journalist tested positive for COVID-19. Official statements about the journalist did not mention that additional members had tested positive. The Pentagon confirmed...
The U.S. has reported more than 49.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 16. There have been more than 794,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
The US citizens will receive the surprise stimulus payments of $600 and $1100 on December 17. The Eligible citizens are in for the welcome benefits with Christmas around the corner. The first stimulus payments started on November 29, with December 17 being the last date. The US Sun reports that...
The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
More than half of Indiana's population remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, and the state's largest hospital system is so strained they've asked the Indiana National Guard for assistance. A new WalletHub report adds another dire distinction to the résumé: Indiana is the least safe state in the country during the pandemic....
For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
Travelers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport faced long wait times and delays Saturday at the start of peak holiday travel. As of 1 p.m., more than 70 flights were delayed and three were canceled, according to the ABIA Real-Time Arrivals and Departures. Peak holiday travel for the airport takes place from Dec. 17 to Jan. 4 and the airport is expecting a busier Christmas travel season than usual. Just a few weeks ago, the Sunday before Thanksgiving marked the second-busiest day in the history of the airport, after which there were several days of 30,000 or more passengers. The ABIA wait times show current estimates at 18-22 minutes at Checkpoint 1, more than 30 minutes at Checkpoint 2 and 26-30 minutes at Checkpoint 3. ABIA advised arriving three hours early for international flights and two hours for domestic flights. Travelers are also recommended to reserve parking through abiaparking.com, check in online ahead of arriving at the airport and use mobile boarding passes to help streamline the process.
