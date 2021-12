PC games have always been in use. There are a lot of advantages of PC games than any other gaming mediums. Thus, several of the players are there who love to play PC games. So, they were not really out of the market ever. For those who think that the PC games are outdated, we recommend them to go through this article to find out the games that were popular in 2016. Then only you will be able to understand the immense popularity of the games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO