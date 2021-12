According to a new market research report "Automation Testing Market by Component (Testing Types (Static Testing and Dynamic Testing) and Services), Endpoint Interface (Mobile, Web, Desktop, and Embedded Software), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global automation testing market size is expected to grow USD 20.7 billion in 2021 to USD 49.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the forecast period. The Automation testing market is growing due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO