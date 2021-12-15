ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet of Everything Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Google, General Electric

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Internet of Everything Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of...

CNN

The Log4j security flaw could impact the entire internet. Here's what you should know

New York (CNN Business) — A critical flaw in widely used software has cybersecurity experts raising alarms and big companies racing to fix the issue. The vulnerability, which was reported late last week, is in Java-based software known as "Log4j" that large organizations use to configure their applications -- and it poses potential risks for much of the internet.
bostonnews.net

Latest Study on Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Material Market hints a True Blockbuster

The latest 107+ page survey report on Worldwide Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Material Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like The United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria & South Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Worldwide Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Material market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Isowater, Tritium, Western Superconducting Technologies Co.,Ltd.
FOX40

Third-party seller discusses latest Amazon internet outages

On Dec. 8, a major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for hours. This week’s outage impacted a West Coast server and was fixed in about 30 minutes. Amazon reported devices connecting an internal Amazon network and Amazon Web Services network became overloaded as the […]
The Independent

log4j: Tech companies scramble to fix software vulnerability that ‘threatens entire internet’

Tech companies across the world are under pressure to fix a software vulnerability that many cybersecurity experts are calling one of the worst to be discovered in recent years.The vulnerability, known as Log4shell, was identified in Apache’s Log4j software library that helps developers keep track of changes in the applications they build.The software flaw was first noticed on sites catering to the popular video game Minecraft, and was officially reported to Apache on 24 November by Chen Zhaojun of Alibaba, according to Crowdstrike. But it soon became clear that the vulnerability had far-reaching implications since the software is ubiquitous, used...
marketplace.org

China could soon surpass U.S. in crucial emerging technologies, report warns

China could soon overtake the U.S. as the global leader when it comes to the most important technologies of the 21st century, according to a new report from Harvard’s Belfer Center. In order to prevent that, the U.S. would need to invest much more than it currently is in research and development of artificial intelligence, 5G, quantum information science, semiconductors, biotechnology and green energy, according to Graham Allison, one of the report’s authors and a professor of government at Harvard.
ZDNet

US warns Log4j flaw puts hundreds of millions of devices at risk

Top US government cybersecurity officials fear advanced hackers will have a field day with the Log4j vulnerability that's likely present in hundreds of millions of devices. Security experts are already seeing widespread scanning for the Log4j vulnerability (also dubbed 'Log4Shell') on internet-connected devices running vulnerable versions of Log4j version 2, which have been under attack since December 1, although the bug became common knowledge on December 9.
Fortune

Why tech companies must come clean about the latest cybersecurity crisis

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Software and cybersecurity experts spent this weekend in crisis mode. The disclosure of a software vulnerability in an open-source tool used by companies across...
bostonnews.net

Artificial Intelligence in Stadium Market is Going to Boom with Byrom Plc, Centurylink, Cisco Systems

The ' Artificial Intelligence in Stadium market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Artificial Intelligence in Stadium derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Artificial Intelligence in Stadium market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Phone Arena

Amazon crashed part of the Internet last Tuesday, and it explains why

Most of us know Amazon best for its e-commerce services, which enables us to easily order nearly anything off the internet these days—from food to clothes and furniture—with free shipping, with just a few clicks on Amazon Prime. It's exactly this that made Jeff Bezos the (until recently) richest man in the world, and continues to rake in the most cash; but Amazon does much, much more than retail.
VentureBeat

Ermetic raises $70M for ‘identity-first’ cloud security

Ermetic, which today announced a $70 million series B funding round, said that its platform for securing cloud infrastructure by focusing on identity security and reducing the attack surface across a multi-cloud deployment has expanded to hundreds of customers so far. The startup aims to grow rapidly in 2022 and ultimately to build a “very big company” around its unique approach to cloud and container security, cofounder and CEO Shai Morag told VentureBeat.
houstonmirror.com

Trade Insurance Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom: Travelers, Euler Hermes, Credimundi

The Trade Insurance Market 2025 evaluation of an enterprise is an important component for diverse stakeholders like traders, CEOs, buyers, providers, and others. Trade Insurance industry research record is an aid, which gives modern in addition to upcoming technical and economic details of the industry. Trade Insurance market research file is an expert and in-depth take a look at the modern nation of this market. Diverse definitions and types of enterprise, programs of the enterprise and chain shape are given. The modern popularity of the Trade Insurance enterprise policies and the news is analyzed.
bostonnews.net

Telecom API Platform Market is Booming Worldwide | Cisco Systems, AT&T, Twilio

Latest released the research study on Global Telecom API Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Telecom API Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Telecom API Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Verizon Communications (United States) ,Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China) ,AT&T, Inc. (United States) ,Orange S.A. (France),Cisco Systems Inc. (United States) ,Vodafone Group PLC (United Kingdom) ,Nokia Corporation (Finland) ,Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (Sweden) ,Apigee Corporation (United States) ,Twilio, Inc. (United States).
atlantanews.net

Aviation & Maritime Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Set for Explosive Growth | Intel, IBM, Cisco Systems, Microsoft

Global Aviation & Maritime Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Aviation & Maritime Intelligent Transportation Systems Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Computer Science Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Oracle Corporation & Siemens AG.
bostonnews.net

Video-as-a-Service Market is Going to Boom with Cisco Systems, Interoute Communication, Polycom

The ' Video-as-a-Service market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Video-as-a-Service derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Video-as-a-Service market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
bostonnews.net

Digital Signature Market projected to reach $16.8 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 33.1%

According to a new market research report "Digital Signature Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution (Software and Hardware), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Legal, Real Estate), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global digital signature market size is projected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2021 to USD 16.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.1% during the forecast period. Investments in electronic documents by governments and enterprises, Upgrade in end-to-end customer experience, and improved operational efficiency at lower OPEX are some of the prime driving factors for the growth of digital signature market.
wfxb.com

Microsoft Warns Foreign Hackers Behind Software Vulnerability in ‘Log4J’

According to Microsoft, hackers linked with the governments of China, Iran, North Korea and Turkey have moved to exploit a critical flaw in java-based software called ‘Log4J’ that’s used by big tech firms around the world. The activity from foreign hacking groups includes experimentation with the vulnerability, integration into existing hacking tools and ‘exploitation against targets to achieve the actor’s objectives.’ Microsoft did not say which organizations have been targeted by the hackers and it could affect hundreds of millions of devices globally according to officials. The CISA has ordered all federal civilian agencies to update their software in response to the threat. Some of the biggest companies using ‘Log4J’ include Apple’s Cloud service, security firm Cloudflare, and the videogame Minecraft among others.
bostonnews.net

Transportation Security Market 2021: Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2025

Transportation Security Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Transportation Security Market by region.
bostonnews.net

Residential Security Market Size 2021, Top Players Data, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Global Share, Revenue and Forecast 2024

Residential security market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Residential security market by region.
bostonnews.net

E-commerce Logistics Market Size, Growth Statistics 2021 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, SWOT Analysis, and Recovery, Forthcoming s, Upcoming Investments and Forecast to 2025

E-commerce Logistics market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the E-commerce Logistics market by region.
