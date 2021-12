BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Giant Food announced on Wednesday that they are investing $50 million to support The Harbor Bank of Maryland, the state’s only black-owned and -managed commercial bank. The investment will increase the amount of loans the bank is able to give out. Through this investment, Giant and Harbor Bank aim to help underserved communities by bolstering local businesses, as well as technological and personal advancement. “We are pleased to support The Harbor Bank of Maryland with this investment to provide more financial opportunities for individual and small business bank customers in the Baltimore area,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food....

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO