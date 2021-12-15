ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Spurs

By Schuyler Callihan
 2 days ago

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Spurs -3.5

1 Star play on the Spurs covering: Although I do believe the Hornets are a better team, I'm not comfortable with them covering a short number on the road. For me to play Charlotte, I would have to feel good about their chances of winning the game straight up. It's too much of a risk in my opinion and as head coach James Borrego stated Monday night, it's going to take some time for these guys to gel together once again after being out of the lineup so much. Small lean to the Spurs.

Over/Under: 226.5

1 Star play on the over: The way the Hornets shot it last game leads me to believe that the will bounce back Wednesday night and run more efficient offense. This will be the second game back with Terry Rozier in the lineup and there's a possibility that Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee return. Anytime you have two of the top eleven scoring offenses going at each other, you can't help but think this should go over.

After getting thumped by the Dallas Mavericks two days ago, the Charlotte Hornets took out their frustration with a 131-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. In the loss to Dallas, Charlotte never led in the game and trailed by as much as 30. The script flipped against San Antonio as the Hornets led from wire to wire and also had their largest lead at 30 points. It didn't take long for the Hornets respond in a big way as they posted 46 points in the opening quarter of the night including hitting 10 of 14 three-point attempts. Cody Martin got off to a great start by drilling three from beyond the arc in the first five minutes of the game. Gordon Hayward was just as hot from the field converting on five of his first six shots, including a perfect 4/4 from three. The 46-point first quarter was the highest point total in a quarter this season by the Hornets. Through one, Charlotte led by 15.
