Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Spurs

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Spurs -3.5

1 Star play on the Spurs covering: Although I do believe the Hornets are a better team, I'm not comfortable with them covering a short number on the road. For me to play Charlotte, I would have to feel good about their chances of winning the game straight up. It's too much of a risk in my opinion and as head coach James Borrego stated Monday night, it's going to take some time for these guys to gel together once again after being out of the lineup so much. Small lean to the Spurs.

Over/Under: 226.5

1 Star play on the over: The way the Hornets shot it last game leads me to believe that the will bounce back Wednesday night and run more efficient offense. This will be the second game back with Terry Rozier in the lineup and there's a possibility that Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee return. Anytime you have two of the top eleven scoring offenses going at each other, you can't help but think this should go over.

