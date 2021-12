The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department is offering a 12-day Winter Break camp that will continue to provide enjoyable and dynamic winter fun indoors and out, with hands-on activities, crafts, and active games for all ages. The Winter Camp is for grades kindergarten through five (K – 5) and will be held at Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave. The dates are December 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 30, and January 3, 4, 5, 6, 7. Camp hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 9 DAYS AGO