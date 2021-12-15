Is climate change responsible for tornados?

To what extent is climate change to blame for the December tornadoes that ravaged the Midwest?. There isn't specific scientific evidence the December tornados that created havoc across the Midwest were a direct result of climate change, but it's reasonable to conclude it was a factor. It's naive to think there hasn't been a negative impact on our environment as a direct result of the pollution from the fossil fuels we consume. It's also not in the best financial interest for these industries to admit their product negatively affects our planet. Lobbyists for the fossil fuel industry are paid to influence political policies and shape public opinion.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO