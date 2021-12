It’s game day at Prudential Center. The New Jersey Devils will face the Vegas Golden Knights as they try to stop the bleeding and get back into the win column. They’ve dropped three straight games and will still be without Nico Hischier, Ryan Graves, and Christian Jaros, who remain in Covid-19 protocol. Jonathan Bernier was also placed on injured reserve, and the Devils are concerned about his hip injury. The news led general manager Tom Fitzgerald to trade for 27-year-old goaltender Jon Gillies.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO