This will allow fans to “get more Star for their money at lower rates,” notes a Facebook announcement. That appears to be true for the time being at least, as Facebook is offering “bonus” Stars with every purchase. That means, for example, when you spend $9.99 on 530 Stars, you’ll now get another 420 Stars as a bonus when purchased through the website. Via the Facebook mobile app and in-app purchases, however, you would only get the 530 Stars. (Note: I am referencing the website bonus amounts that appeared when the site is loaded today. The Facebook blog post features a screenshot that shows different bonus amounts. We understand rates are even lower during the month of December for the “Stars Fest” event. Regardless, these bonuses mean you get more Stars for your money via the web.)

INTERNET ・ 10 DAYS AGO