Video Games

The new games of 2022: all the upcoming PC games we're looking forward to

By Lauren Morton
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've nearly unlocked a new year, and all the new games of 2022 that will come with it. The beginning of the year is already stacked with huge new PC games like Total War: Warhammer 3 and the long-awaited, long-memed Elden Ring. But big games aren't the only reason to be...

www.pcgamer.com

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Gives Some Subscribers Popular PS4 Game for Free

PlayStation Plus is giving some subscribers a popular and bonus PS4 game for free. This week, Sony revealed December's free PS Plus games. Unlike most months this year, PS Plus subscribers aren't happy with the latest free games, due to a controversial inclusion. Adding insult to injury for these subscribers is the fact that most of them won't be getting the aforementioned and bonus free game. In North America and Europe, subscribers are only getting three games for December. In Asia, subscribers are getting four, and the fourth free game is much better than the other three everyone is getting. Why subscribers in Asia are getting a bonus-free game, we don't know, but this happens a few times a year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Great New Trailer for the Upcoming THE LORD OF THE RINGS: GOLLUM Video Game

Daedalic Entertainment has released a new trailer for its upcoming video game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which is set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth. This is a story-driven action-adventure game that focuses on Gollum and this trailer gives us a look at the character and how he will be portrayed in the series. As you’ll see, it’s very close to what Peter Jackson did with the character in the films.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Xbox Game Pass for PC is now PC Game Pass

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC has changed its name, and dropped its Xbox branding. The subscription service is now named PC Game Pass (albeit still with an Xbox logo). Nothing else has changed. Highlighting that latter fact in a humorous post on Twitter, the newly-rebranded PC Game Pass issued...
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Dune: Spice Wars is a new strategy game coming to PC in early 2022

The Dune series has made quite the resurgence this year. The movie has grossed over US$380 million so far, and interest in the book series has been rekindled for many veteran fans and newcomers. Now, gamers nostalgic for the glory days of Dune strategy games are in luck: a new real-time strategy (RTS) game, titled Dune: Spice Wars, is slotted to release early next year.
VIDEO GAMES
newgamenetwork.com

Free PlayStation Plus games for December 2021

Sony has announced the lineup of free PS Plus games for December 2021. Subscribers on PS5 and PS4 will get a free copy of Godfall: Challenger Edition. Godfall is a looter-slasher, melee action RPG. Aperion is on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Players should note that this new Challenger Edition only includes end-game content, and is not the full Godfall experience/story - that you will have to pay to upgrade to.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Playlist: which Nintendo games we’re playing right now

We’re back with another carefully curated playlist of Nitnendo games, just in time for the holidays. How do we decide what to play? We cover a lot of reviews each week, from big hitters like Big Brain Academy to indie titles like Creepy Tale 2. But there’s still always time for the classics, with Animal Crossing, Mario Party and The Legend of Zelda frequent obsessions within our team.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Microsoft rebrands Xbox Game Pass PC to 'PC Game Pass'

Microsoft has rebranded its Xbox Game Pass subscription service on PC to "PC Game Pass." The service, formerly known as Xbox Game Pass for PC, has been distanced from Xbox branding with a new name and logo. The company has also stated Sniper Elite 5, Pigeon Simulator, and Trek to...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Reveals Four More 'Day One' Games Coming To Game Pass

Update: These were originally just announced for PC, but now they're also confirmed for console and cloud. Original story: Xbox has today announced four "day one" games coming to PC Game Pass at some point in the future, and the highlight amongst them is arguably Sniper Elite 5, which is getting its first trailer on Friday, December 10th (update: you can now watch this in the trailer below).
VIDEO GAMES
enplugged.com

Popular PC Games Of 2016

PC games have always been in use. There are a lot of advantages of PC games than any other gaming mediums. Thus, several of the players are there who love to play PC games. So, they were not really out of the market ever. For those who think that the PC games are outdated, we recommend them to go through this article to find out the games that were popular in 2016. Then only you will be able to understand the immense popularity of the games.
VIDEO GAMES
EW.com

The 7 big Game Awards reveals we're most excited for

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. The Game Awards, which honored the best video games of the year as voted by a jury of media outlets (including Entertainment Weekly), held its annual ceremony Thursday night to recognize the latest crop of winners. Its other big moment? A showcase of some of the most anticipated games of the next few years.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Quietly Loses Six Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers just lost six different games across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. By themselves, none of the six games are of the utmost consequence, but all together they make up a big loss for subscribers. In fact, it's not often these many games leave the subscription service on a single day.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

December 2021’s PlayStation Now games have been confirmed

December 2021’s PlayStation Now games have been announced. GTA III: The Definitive Edition, John Wick Hex, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster and Spitlings will be available for subscribers beginning on December 7. PlayStation Now members will be able to access GTA III: The Definitive Edition through the service until January...
VIDEO GAMES
thebrag.com

Epic Games Store is giving away a free game every day for the next two weeks

Epic Games Store is giving away a free mystery game every day for the next 15 days. Today’s Christmas freebie is Shenmue 3. As part of Epic Games Store’s Holiday Sale 2021, the gaming giant will be releasing a new mystery game to download for free every day for the next 15 days. Today’s mystery game has been released, and it is Shenmue 3.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Which Tifa outfit should you choose in Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

Wondering which Tifa outfit to choose in Final Fantasy 7 Remake? This decision comes during the third chapter, and it's a question posed to Cloud with three possible responses. As with many decisions in the game, it's not easy to tell if it'll affect things later on, so it's always good to check.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Exclusives Removed From PlayStation Store

A couple of popular PS4 exclusive games are being removed from the PlayStation Store, though this news isn't as bad as it sounds. On the PS4, PlayStation fans have exclusive access to a variety of stellar games like Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Bloodborne, and Ghost of Tsushima. And of course, the PS4 also has two Uncharted games. One of these is the incredible Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. The other is the less incredible Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both of these games are very popular and staples of the platform, yet both are being removed from the PlayStation Store because of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Again though, this isn't as bad as it sounds.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best easter eggs in Halo Infinite

Zeta Halo is a big place. It's a sprawling Pacific Northwest forest, but with more hexagons and more angry aliens trying to shoot you dead than you might find in the actual state of Washington where Halo developers Bungie and 343 Industries are both located. In the original few Halo games, Bungie always took the time to squirrel away a few great easter eggs, like the thirsty Grunt and the I Would Have Been Your Daddy skull. It's fitting that Halo Infinite continues and (embiggens) that tradition by spreading skulls and all sorts of secrets and references all across the open world.
VIDEO GAMES

