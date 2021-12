President Joe Biden has nominated Meg Whitman, the former CEO of Quibi, Hewlett Packard and eBay, as the next U.S. ambassador to Kenya. Whitman ran for governor of California in 2010 as a Republican but lost to Jerry Brown. But she endorsed Biden in the 2020 presidential race and appeared at the Democratic National Convention. In her speech, Whitman said that she was “a longtime Republican and a longtime CEO” and that “Donald Trump has no clue how to run a business, let alone an economy.” Whitman also endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016. Her nomination has to be confirmed by the Senate, where...

