ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Around Town

courier-record.com
 5 days ago

I got to thinking of carols this week because I wanted someone -- anyone -- to...

www.courier-record.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefoothillsfocus.com

Around the Bluhmin' Town: The truth about Santa Claus

Do you believe in Santa? Yes, of course you do. Who can honestly say that there is no Santa? As we approach Christmas, there are so many reasons to believe. My uncle used to say that there are four stages of the “Santa Story.” First, you believe in Santa. Then you stop believing in Santa. Then you become Santa. Lastly, you end up looking like Santa. The big guy in a red suit is more than just some made-up token of gift giving. When people claim Christmas has become “too commercial,” they might point at Santa as the culprit. Hey, don’t blame him! We did that all by ourselves. Santa was the one who gave that one meaningful gift per child, from a sleigh, on a wintry night, with nothing but true and good intentions. We all need a little Santa in our lives.
SOCIETY
thefoothillsfocus.com

Around the Bluhmin' Town: Soak in the warm glow of Christmas

This week, as we make the big approach to all-things Christmas, we might be flooded with memories of days gone by. The kids who grew up, the parents who passed, reliving the special moments we shared with friends and family around a table or a festive tree. It is sometimes hard to be joyful when there is grief and sadness. So, we hold on tightly to our family members, kiss our kids a bit more (than they like) and happily greet our neighbors, striving to be merry. It helps.
FESTIVAL
WJLA

Kidd Around Town: Holiday Road at Morven Park in Leesburg, VA

This year Holiday Road is spreading the joy of the season across the United States with a stop in Northern Virginia for all of the excitement and festivities. Bring your friends and family for a night full of cheer, fun, and holiday warmth and 1 million lights!. Find more details...
LEESBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Sinatra
dishingjh.com

Gingerbread Exhibit Happening Around Town

Get in the holiday spirit and check out these creative creations. Holiday cheer is officially in the air and on display around town. The Old Wilson Schoolhouse Community Center is hosting a gingerbread house exhibit scattered around Wilson and Teton Village. This year marks the first annual exhibit, competition and scavenger hunt organized by the organization.
WILSON, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Log In#School Board
whqr.org

Around Town with Rhonda Bellamy: Ray Kennedy

This week, Rhonda speaks with Ray Kennedy, who is directing Opera House Theatre Company's upcoming production of Footloose: The Musical, December 30, 2021 - January 15, 2022 on Thalian Hall's Mainstage. Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby...
ENTERTAINMENT
inforney.com

Terrell Fire Department's Santa Around Town scheduled for Dec. 11, 13, 15, and 16

TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Fire Department's Santa Around Town will be returning this year, scheduled for the nights of December 11, 13, 15, and 16. Santa's 2021 schedule will cover Terrell's District 5 on Saturday, December 11; District 2 on Monday, December 13; District 3 on Wednesday, December 15; and District 4 on Thursday, December 16.
TERRELL, TX
thecordovatimes.com

Around Town: Holiday Kickoff, Breakfast with Santa, Snowman Competition

Don’t miss this year’s Hometown Holiday Kick-off Santa Parade, Tree Lighting and Holiday Bazaar, kicking off at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 at the Cordova Center. Holiday fun continues Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. with lunch available from Soup or Seine. Support local vendors and shop local this holiday season. For more information, visit www.cordovachamber.com/holiday-kickoff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
morganhilllife.com

Around Town … with Robert Airoldi: Local veteran Lawson Sakai featured in ground-breaking AI tech interview

The museum’s exhibition was conceived and sponsored by the nonprofit Japanese American Stories using StoryFile, Inc. technology. Former South Valley resident Lawson Sakai is featured in an interactive new exhibition at Los Angeles’s Japanese American National Museum. The groundbreaking storytelling technology uses artificial intelligence to give visitors the experience of “talking” with the World War II veteran.
MORGAN HILL, CA
TechCrunch

Go Disco curates local events to get you doing cool stuff around town

“On the simplest level, it’s an app to get you offline, together with people that you care about more,” Go Disco co-founder Sean Conrad told TechCrunch. Go Disco is an event recommendation engine, but Conrad sees the app also as a philosophical antidote to social networks that juice engagement to keep users plugged in.
CELL PHONES
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Wreath-making workshop focuses on Appalachian folklore, yuletide celebrations

When you deck the halls with boughs of holly this month, you’ll be taking part in a winter tradition that goes back centuries. Holly, along with pine, fir, oak, rose hip and other plants and trees, were believed to have powerful medicinal uses that led people of the past to incorporate them into celebrations of the winter solstice, says professional forager and folklorist Rebecca Beyer. This was particularly true in the Appalachian region.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
101.5 WPDH

Gingerbread House Pays Tribute to Newburgh’s Bannerman Island

Give her first prize! Stunning photos of a gingerbread replica of Bannerman Castle is getting viral attention as it should because it's a masterpiece. I think it is safe to say that gingerbread cookies are not the most popular cookie to eat. It's not for everyone. However, It's most peoples first choice for building little houses around the holidays.
NEWBURGH, NY
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of December 17-19

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Victorian Holidays 2021 Visit the Hagen History Center during the Victorian Holidays beginning on November 14th. The Watson-Curtze Mansion will be decorated for the holidays and […]
ERIE, PA
courier-record.com

‘BEAT THE CRAP OUT OF EACH OTHER’

WOMAN SAYS BIBLE BEING WEAPONIZED FOR VENGEANCEThe use of scripture by two rival School Board members has upset a well-known Nottoway County woman, who herself quoted from the Bible and distributed Christian literature at Thursday night’s meeting.Daphne Norton didn’t call names, but she was clearly referring to Bill Outlaw, who ...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy