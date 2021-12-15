ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Is climate change responsible for tornados?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs “climate change” responsible for the awful tornados that...

Is climate change behind this month's winter tornadoes?

Wreckage from Arcadian Bank lines a street in Hartland, Minn., following a severe storm on Thursday. Minnesota saw it’s first December tornado Wednesday, after a swarm of deadly tornadoes swept through the Midwest days earlier. Photo: Tim Evans for MPR News file. Minnesota has seen it all lately: summer-like...
Roundtable: Is climate change behind December tornadoes?

To what extent is climate change to blame for the December tornadoes that ravaged the Midwest?. There isn't specific scientific evidence the December tornados that created havoc across the Midwest were a direct result of climate change, but it's reasonable to conclude it was a factor. It's naive to think there hasn't been a negative impact on our environment as a direct result of the pollution from the fossil fuels we consume. It's also not in the best financial interest for these industries to admit their product negatively affects our planet. Lobbyists for the fossil fuel industry are paid to influence political policies and shape public opinion.
Governor Inslee, State Leaders Decide To Pause Washington Payroll Tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A new payroll tax on employees in Washington state is being delayed. The Seattle Times reports Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington Democratic legislative leaders announced Friday an agreement to push back the new WA Cares payroll levy as they address issues with the new long-term care program.
