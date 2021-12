The McHenry County Board likely will ask state lawmakers to repeal a law that makes McHenry County the only county in the state where voters can vote to dissolve a township. The board will vote on a resolution at Tuesday's meeting that calls on state lawmakers to repeal the 2019 law, which county officials said has too many problems and needs changes. No township in the county has been successfully dissolved since the law was passed two years ago, which officials argued shows the law is not necessary.

