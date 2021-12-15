ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New state report: Delta remains most prevalent COVID-19 variant; No new omicron cases reported

By Issac Morgan
floridaphoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida health officials on Wednesday shared some details about the residents exposed to COVID-19 variants spreading throughout the state — such as gender, age and race — but the report didn’t include cases caused by the new omicron, a concerning variant that first emerged in South...

floridaphoenix.com

