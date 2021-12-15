ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Author, Activist & Scholar bell hooks Dead At 69

By D.L. Chandler
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1eOl_0dNtY14S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nu4GH_0dNtY14S00

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Author, scholar, and noted feminist bell hooks became a towering figure in her decades-long career, penning dozens of books that inspired a generation of great thinkers in her wake. The prolific public intellectual has died, with reactions surfacing online reflecting on her lasting legacy.

Born Gloria Jean Watkins on September 25, 1952, in Hopkinsville, Ky., hooks was raised in a working-class family and expressed that her pursuit of matters of the mind was essentially an act of revolution against the racism and segregation she initially faced as a child. Graduating from Stanford University in 1973 with a BA in English, hooks went on to obtain an M.A. MA in English from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1976. In 1983, hooks completed her doctorate in literature at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Among hooks’ notable writings, her 1981 book Ain’t I a Woman? was initially penned when she was an undergraduate student in 1971, and her 1984 book Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center positioned her as a feminist icon to many. She went on to write books addressing love, race, politics, masculinity, poetry, and more. The name bell hooks was taken from her grandmother and it was styled as such because she wanted her work to be recognized over her name.

According to a press release from one of her family members, hooks had been battling an illness and was surrounded by family and friends and a tweet from hooks’ niece goes on to share a statement from the family.

“The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt, great aunt and great great aunt. The author, professor, critic and feminist made her transition early this am from her home, surrounded by family and friends,” read the first string of tweets.

On Twitter, countless tributes have been made in honor of bell hooks and we’ve gathered a handful for viewing below. hooks was 69.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

bell hooks obituary

A trailblazing cultural theorist and activist, public intellectual, teacher and feminist writer, bell hooks, who has died of kidney failure aged 69, authored around 40 books in a career spanning more than four decades. Exploring the intersecting oppressions of gender, race and class, her writings additionally reflected her concerns with issues related to art, history, sexuality, psychology and spirituality, ultimately with love at the heart of community healing.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Acclaimed Author, bell hooks, Has Passed Away

Acclaimed author and social activist, bell hooks, has died. The author and activist had been ill and was surrounded by friends and family when she passed, according to a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley. “The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt,...
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

Groundbreaking author, activist, feminist, bell hooks died peacefully at her Berea home surrounded by family and friends

Influential Kentucky author, feminist and activist bell hooks, died Wednesday morning at her home in Berea. Gloria Jean Watkins was born in Hopkinsville Kentucky in 1952. She used the pen name bell hooks in honor of her great -grandmother, intentionally using lower case letters to focus on the substance of her writing rather than her personality.
BEREA, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bell Hooks
ARTnews

bell hooks, Essential Writer on Black Art and Feminism, Dies at 69

bell hooks, a writer and thinker whose texts about Black art, feminism, and identity that inspired legions within academia and far beyond, has died. Berea College, the Kentucky school where hooks was a professor and where there is an institute in her name, said she had died at 69 on Wednesday. The Washington Post reported that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure. Since the ’70s, hooks had been writing essential essays and poetry on an array of topics, many of them pertaining to the inner lives of Black women and to her own experiences. These essays were influential not...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

A life in quotes: bell hooks

Bell hooks, the feminist author, poet, theorist and cultural critic, has died at the age of 69 at her home in Berea, Kentucky. Her works, including Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism, All About Love, Bone Black, Feminist Theory and Communion: The Female Search for Love, were beacons for a generation of writers and thinkers in academia and beyond.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
crossroadstoday.com

bell hooks, groundbreaking author and feminist thinker, dies at 69

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics were intertwined made her among the most influential thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69. In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks’ family announced...
CELEBRITIES
shondaland.com

The Many Gifts bell hooks Left For Us

It’s been more than 20 years since I saw bell hooks, the acclaimed writer, poet, scholar, and professor who died Wednesday, December 15, at 69, speak at my college, but I can still vividly remember the moment. Exactly what she said has long been forgotten, but as a lanky teen from the small-town suburbs bred on cable TV, consumerism, and capitalist ideas, I still can see her in the room, speaking gently about race, gender, and feminism, somehow making the walls and the world expand around me.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City College#Black People#Activist Scholar#Stanford University#Bellhooks
Teen Vogue

bell hooks Remembered After Death at 69

On December 15, author, activist, and professor bell hooks (née Gloria Jean Watkins) died at age 69, leaving behind a legacy of powerful words, critical thinking, and love. “The family of Gloria Jean Watkins is deeply saddened at the passing of our beloved sister on December 15, 2021. The family honored her request to transition at home with family and friends by her side,” a statement penned by hooks’ family reads. The statement was shared publicly on Twitter by hooks’ niece Ebony Motley. According to the New York Times, hooks’ sister Gwenda Motley confirmed the cause of death was end-stage renal failure.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Formative Black Feminist Author bell hooks Has Died

Revered cultural critic and author bell hooks has died, according to her home state newspaper, the Lexington Herald Leader. The author, born Gloria Jean Watkins, was a formative figure in the Black feminism movement and the author of popular titles such as All About Love, Ain't I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism, and Communion: The Female Search for Love.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

bell hooks will forever be a foundational force in Black feminist thought

I first met bell hooks in the late 1980s at a feminist conference where I, and a slew of other graduate students, slept on the floor of her hotel suite because the meeting was overbooked. For the next three-plus decades we were colleagues, intellectual comrades and interlocutors who sometimes disagreed, but shared a bond of mutual respect and solidarity. I will miss her words and her presence in our lives.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
brooklynvegan.com

Kathleen Hanna, Screaming Females & more musicians pay tribute to bell hooks

Visionary feminist author, activist, and teacher bell hooks, born Gloria Jean Watkins, has passed away at the age of 69. Her family confirmed the news, writing in a press release that they are "deeply saddened at the passing of our beloved sister on December 15, 2021. The family honored her request to transition at home with family and friends by her side."
MUSIC
freelibrary.org

bell hooks and picture books

You may know bell hooks for her innovative and tranformative works in literature, poetry and feminist studies. written by bell hooks; illustrated by Chris Raschka. Celebrates the joy and beauty of nappy hair. Nominated for an NAACP Image Award, here is a buoyantly fun read aloud brimming with playful and powerful affirmations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Carol Durant

Book: The Tragic Life of Joe Tomatohead, PhD

The Tragic Life of Joe Tomatohead, PhD by author G. Douglas Davis IV, is the third installment of his experiences of being bullied in the workplace. This book is the saga of Mr. Davis’ final years of mistreatment. He has used his keyboard as his “Justice League” to address and conquer the villainous behavior of his fellow staff members. Mr. Davis provides names, actual emails and specific situations in certain instances that he was forced to navigate to earn a paycheck. Depending on the book, names in a few situations were changed or redacted to protect the guilty.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

284
Followers
593
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy