ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

First Look: Jared Leto & Anne Hathaway In AppleTV+’s ‘WeCrashed’ Tech Industry Series

By Edward Davis
theplaylist.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe timing is impeccable, really. We just dropped our list of the Most Anticipated TV Show & Mini-Series of 2022, and well, right on cue, Apple TV+, via Entertainment Weekly has revealed the first look images of “WeCrashed” series starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. The AppleTV+ Original tech industry miniseries...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
toofab.com

Jared Leto Is Terrifying in Violent Morbius Vampire Transformation Scene

Leto's Dr. Michael Morbius does his best to control his murderous alter ego in a new clip from the upcoming Sony/Marvel film -- and fails miserably!. After finding success with its "Venom" franchise, Sony's plans for an expanded Spider-Man universe (without Spider-Man, natch!) might actually get off the ground, if this new clip from the upcoming "Morbius" is any indication.
MOVIES
Empire

Jared Leto's Morbius Transforms In An Extended Clip From The Vampire Movie

All eyes might be on Spider-Man (or rather, Spider-Men) thanks to the imminent arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home and that exciting teaser for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse that landed yesterday. Yet Sony still wants to remind us that there are other Spider-adjacent characters on the way. And part of that plan involves a new clip from Morbius, starring Jared Leto. Watch him unleash his abilities below.
MOVIES
Collider

'Morbius': Jared Leto Goes Full Monster in First Spooky, Action-Packed Clip

At CCXP Worlds 2021, Sony released a new clip of Morbius, the next movie set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, in which Jared Leto plays the titular half-vampire. Morbius is part of Sony’s project to build a cinematic universe with Spider-Man villains, set in the same reality where Tom Hardy’s Venom movies occur.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
America Ferrera
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Rebekah Neumann
Person
Adam Neumann
SuperHeroHype

Hot Toys Offers a New Take on Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman

Hot Toys Offers a New Take on Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman. It’s been a minute since we’ve thought about The Dark Knight Rises. Batman’s been post-Christian Bale now for three and a half movies, and Tom Hardy moved on to deliberately goofy antiheroes. But until The Batman comes out next year, we won’t have seen a new actress embody Selina Kyle on the big screen. Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman remains the most recent to grace theaters in live action. And today, Hot Toys unveils an updated action figure of the femme fatale.
MOVIES
whowhatwear

Anne Hathaway's $130 Bag Should Be Your Next Amazon Order

Anne Hathaway just wore a perfect outfit for a wintertime night out and it deserves to be discussed. If I were to go to an event at Soho House in NYC tonight, I'm pretty sure this is what I'd wear. The look consisted of a cut-out mini dress, herringbone wool coat, knee-high Western boots, sheer tights (trend alert!), and a $130 bag that you can add to your Amazon cart and receive in two days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

How Jared Leto Completely Transformed Into His ‘House of Gucci’ Character

For MGM/United Artists’ House of Gucci, Jared Leto plays Paolo Gucci, the middle-aged, overweight and balding cousin of Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci. For an actor who has grown accustomed to transformative work in films like 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club (which earned him an Oscar for best supporting actor) and this year’s The Little Things, one shouldn’t be surprised if Leto’s presence in the film’s cast goes unnoticed until the final credits roll. Assisting Leto in his uncannily realistic portrayal of the onetime designer turned Gucci family black sheep was makeup artist Göran Lundström, who earned an Oscar nomination in 2019 for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Really Wants to Fight Jared Leto's Morbius

As Spider-Man, Tom Holland has faced off with some major villains but there's one that the Spider-Man: No Way Home star really wants to fight: Jared Leto's Morbius. In a new question and answer session (via Rotten Tomatoes) Holland was asked about his top three Spider-Man villains as well as the villain he'd most like to fight and not only did he tease a "crazy, scary" fight with Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin in No Way Home, but he said he'd like to see Spider-Man take on Morbius.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Series#Tech#Entertainment Weekly#Wework#Israeli#Joker Harley Quinn
SuperHeroHype

Witness Jared Leto’s Transformation in a New Morbius Preview

Witness Jared Leto’s Transformation in a New Morbius Preview. No, method actor Jared Leto did not become a real vampire in preparation for Morbius. But he certainly looks skinny and near-death at the beginning of this newly revealed scene, and pumped up by the end. There’s some movie magic in the middle. Just revealed at Brazil’s CCXP, the three-and-a-half minute scene shows Michael Morbius going from human, to living vampire, and back again. Somewhere in the middle, he strikes the pose from previously released photos. And we get ample clouds of red mist as he leaps into lethal action. Leto’s transformation.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Makes a Little Black Dress Look Chic With Western-Inspired Boots for Date Night

We’re used to seeing Anne Hathaway dressed up on the big screen, but she seldom steps out to show off her own sense of style. That said, the Academy Award-winning actress and her producer husband Adam Shulman were captured heading to Soho House in New York City for a date night on Thursday. The pair both sported chic fall-winter looks for the occasion as they stepped out holding hands. Hathaway, 39, opted for a little black dress featuring a turtleneck collar and added a black and white herringbone pattern coat over top. For footwear, she reached for Isabel Marant’s “Lomero” leather knee-high boots featuring a Western silhouette with metallic trimming and slanted block heels. Meanwhile, Shulman, who masked up for the occasion, dressed in a classic navy peacoat paired with black trousers and sleek black sneakers featuring a contrasting heel tab and midsole design. Shop versatile black boots below. To Buy: Isabel Marant Lomero leather knee-high boots, $1,890; mytheresa.com To Buy: Schutz Analeah Snake-Print Leather Tall Boots, $238; neimanmarcus.com To Buy: Marc Fisher Jazmyn Leather Boot, $130; dsw.com Flip through the gallery for a look at Anne Hathaway’s shoe style through the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
flickeringmyth.com

New images of Jared Leto in Sony’s Morbius

After unveiling an extended clip this past weekend at CCXP Worlds which focussed on Jared Leto’s transformation into Marvel’s Living Vampire, Sony has now shared three new images from its upcoming Morbius movie featuring the Oscar-winning actor in his human incarnation as Dr. Michael Morbius; check them out here…
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Andrew Garfield, Jared Leto and More Actors on Their Transformative Performances

Every year, audiences are treated to a barrage of performances in which the actors have gone all-in on every transformative level, and in many instances, have stretched themselves beyond previous expectations. Over the past 12 months, a strong mix of talent has displayed stunning range; crossing various genres, and providing film lovers with the chance to see their favorite stars going against type. Of course, it takes confident casting directors and strong-willed filmmakers with a unique sense of vision to deliver the perfect choice of performer in each role, which can help to separate their film in a crowded field. And for the actors themselves, it’s clear that some of their finest work can arrive in unexpected projects in which their abilities are in perfect synch with the material.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
heyuguys.com

Uma Thurman features in first look images for AppleTV+’s ‘Suspicion’

Apple TV+ has revealed the premiere date and a first look at the highly anticipated thriller series, “Suspicion,” which will make its worldwide debut on Friday, February 4, 2022. When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of...
TV SERIES
Stamford Advocate

Jared Leto Praises Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s Performance in ‘Cyrano,’ Talks the ‘Psychological’ Pressures of Acting

Jared Leto loves a good transformation, as exhibited by his latest performance in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” — where he’s unrecognizable under layers of prosthetics as Paolo, the black sheep of the fashion family. The Oscar-winning actor (who won an Academy Award in 2014 for “Dallas Buyers Club”) is a fan of “dancing on the edge” as he’s building a character. “Let’s try and fail here,” Leto tells himself before shooting a scene.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy