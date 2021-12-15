ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Pop Punk is the Latest Y2K Style Trend to Return

By Natalie Michie
FASHION Magazine |
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiley Cyrus and her new hair have us questioning if we’re in 2021 or 2004. The singer has rocked a ’70s-style shag for some time now, but when pictured out in New York City last week to guest on The Tonight Show, she served a look reminiscent of Y2K pop...

fashionmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani’s Best Fashion Moments of 2021

Gwen Stefani is a pop star who transcends most boundaries within the music and fashion industries. Starting as a 20-year-old-something in the rock band No Doubt, Stefani proved that she had an eye for fashion way back then, which blossomed into a more pronounced sense of self as the group developed and churned out chart-topping hits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

Taylor Swift’s Birthday Outfit Is The Ultimate Party Dress

On Monday, Dec. 13, Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday with singer and Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim, who turns 30 on Dec. 15, as the “All To Well” singer shared photos from their joint dance party in a recent Instagram post, which also gave us a much-needed throwback with an early-2010s photo filter.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Willow Reveals The Two People She Considers 'Pop Punk Royalty'

Willow has blossomed into a full-fledged rocker, and while discussing her pop punk debut Lately I Feel Everything with NME, she revealed the two people she considers "pop punk royalty." "[Travis Barker is] the first person I think of when I think of pop-punk – well let’s be real, him...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Are skintight catsuits a yay or nay? Jenna weighs in on the style trend

Move over party dresses! Catsuits and onesies are trying to claw their way to fashion dominance this season. Skintight catsuits are the latest trend that celebrities are embracing, but the verdict is still out on whether or not they make the purr-fect outfit. On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna this...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Halsey
WWD

Adam Sandler Is the Top Trending Celebrity Style Star of 2021

Click here to read the full article. The return to the in-person red carpet and early Aughts nostalgia proved to be influential in determining the top trending celebrity style stars this year. Google’s Year in Search data showed the 10 celebrities with the top trending style of 2021. Perhaps surprisingly, the top ranking went to actor Adam Sandler, who has become a style star in his own right this year thanks to Gen Z’s inclination toward fashion trends of the early 2000s.More from WWDThe 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet PhotosThe Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2021The Top Trending 2021 Holiday...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GeekTyrant

Avril Lavigne's Pop-Punk Hit Song "SK8ER BOI" Is Getting Adapted Into a Movie

Back in 2002, the hit song “Sk8er Boi“ by Avril Lavigne popped onto the radio, and it topped the charts. I don’t know how or why, but if you asked me, I could sing you the entire song right now. It’s a catchy little tune about a boy and a girl from different sides of the tracks and the girl’s regrettable decision to turn him down, only to find out that he became a big rock star a few years down the road.
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Reveals Queen of Hearts as Winner: Here’s the Identity of the Final Two Celebrities

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 13, “Finale,” which aired Dec. 16 on Fox. When it comes to the Queen of Hearts, there’s no playing. Singer/songwriter Jewel was unmasked as the Season 6 winner of “The Masked Singer,” having wowed the show’s panelists and fans while disguised as the Queen of Hearts. Jewel beat out runner-up Todrick Hall, who was unmasked as the Bull. Jewel told Variety that she signed on to do “The Masked Singer” for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that it allowed her to maintain...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion wows in hot pants and knee-high boots in celebratory video

Celine Dion has had an incredible career spanning out over decades and had something to celebrate at the start of the week. Looking back to the release of the Dion chant Plamondon album, which marked its 30th anniversary, the award-winning singer shared the music video for her son Ziggy, which had been remastered in HD to mark three decades since it first hit the charts.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Fashion#Y2k#Alternative Fashion#Pop Punk#Unholysmiler#Dewipaper#Tiktok#Myspace
ETOnline.com

'Masked Singer': Todrick Hall Reveals the Surprising Souvenir He Got to Keep After the Finale (Exclusive)

Todrick Hall's time on The Masked Singer might be over, but he's keeping a truly unique souvenir to remember his journey -- his incredible costume!. The Masked Singer came to a close on Wednesday with season 6's two finalists battling it out for the Golden Mask Trophy. It all came down to The Bull and The Queen of Hearts in a powerful musical battle for the ages.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Goes Wild Choosing Winter Boots in $21 Leopard-Print Sweater & Skinny Jeans

Sometimes, even Jessica Simpson needs help choosing shoes—as seen in her latest Instagram post. Simpson took to social media to share her outfit ideas for a dinner date with her kids. The Footwear News cover star posed for a mirror selfie in a pair of classic blue jeans, layered gold necklaces, rings and a beige headband. Simpson elevated her glam look with a cozy leopard sweater—naturally, from her own fashion line. The actress’ Kenna style, currently on sale for $21 (from $70), featured a crewneck fit with long sleeves, beige trim and a tan leopard print. Her graphic top gave her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Halsey Looks Fierce With Red Hair & Dramatic Eye Makeup At Beauty Brand Launch — Photos

Halsey looked super fierce with bright red hair & rainbow eyeshadow at the launch of a new beauty brand in LA. Halsey, 27, always manages to look cool and edgy no matter what they wear and that’s exactly what they did at the launch of beauty start-up Flip, in Hollywood on December 9. For the event, the singer rocked bright red hair with dark black roots and topped their look off with dramatic eyeshadow.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore a Wedding-Worthy Dress With a Major Slit and Matching Sky-High Booties

Jennifer Lopez looks ready to walk down the aisle, but before you get too excited, it's all a part of promotion for her new song and film (Sorry, Bennifer stans). On Tuesday, Lopez performed her new song, "On My Way," from her upcoming movie Marry Me (which premieres in February 2022) on the season 21 finale of The Voice. For the occasion, she chose an ethereal, wedding-worthy white dress with a hip-high slit. The caped gown was structured and tight around her bodice before flowing into a breezy, pleated skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
1051thebounce.com

See Google’s Top Trending Pop Culture Searches of 2021

Google has unveiled what we were searching for most this year, reflecting the biggest moments in pop culture for the last 12 months. Yesterday (December 8), Google unveiled the top trending searches, which involved a variety of pop culture-related searched terms. After all, it was the year of Britney Spears being freed from her conservatorship, Bennifer 2.0, Adele’s 30 album release and the end of Kim and Kanye, to name a few.
INTERNET
Harper's Bazaar

CL on the Global Evolution of K-Pop Style

Global pop star Chaelin Lee, or CL (as she's known to her fans), has mastered the power of fashion since she debuted in the former K-pop girl group 2NE1 in 2009. Back then, while under the tutelage of the major Korean music label YG Entertainment, CL and the other girls (Dara, Bom, and Minzy) were dressed by fashion students Daniel Lee and Yang Seung-ho, who now goes by the name XIN. While most Korean girl groups adhered to a certain hyper-feminine, angelic uniform, Lee and Yang took a completely different approach. The group was heavily influenced by hip-hop and relied on baggy pants, cartoonish chains, blacked-out sunglasses, and sneakers—an aesthetic that was considered particularly radical at the time. As they continued to push the boundaries of dress, 2NE1 eventually caught the eyes of brands like Chrome Hearts, Rick Owens, Moschino, and Jeremy Scott.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dixie D’Amelio Makes Tour Debut in Daring Corset Top, Leather Pants and Platform Boots at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball Concert

Dixie D’Amelio rocked out during her first-ever musical tour during iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball. While performing onstage last night as part of the concert series in Philadelphia the TikTok star wore a daring corset top. The bright yellow piece featured a structured bodice covered in crystals, as well as thin black straps. D’Amelio’s corset was layered over a sheer matching turtleneck top with a thick neckline and cuffs. Her look was complete with hoop earrings and a pair of black leather pants for a biker-worthy edge. When it came to shoes, D’Amelio paired her ensemble with a pair of slick platform boots. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Storm Reid Nailed the '90s "Supermodel Lip" Trend at the Premiere of Spider-Man

With so many hot beauty trends spotted on the red carpet, the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 13 looked more like a runway than a movie release. Zendaya pulled up with a "Pucci" french manicure and out-of-the-world graphic eyeliner, Tom Holland was rocking a tousled flow, and Storm Reid showed up wearing the ever-popular '90s "supermodel lip" makeup trend.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Pop-punk's princess Avril Lavigne talks reclaiming her crown with upcoming album

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You're back to your pop-punk roots 20 years after your debut!. A year ago, last November, I started in the studio with John Feldmann [the lead singer of Goldfinger]. I didn't have a label or managers at the time, so I got together with a bunch of my friends from the scene and just started writing. Usually it's like, "I'm making a record," go in and it's all planned. And I literally went in the studio and we just started writing a ton of songs and I didn't have a plan, and then the album came together. And because it was so organic and fun, I feel like that energy really comes across in the body of work. I had been talking with Travis Barker — we worked together like 15 years ago on one of my albums, The Best Damn Thing — and with this record, I was writing with him.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy