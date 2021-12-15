Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, DL Dexter Lawrence, QB Mike Glennon

The Giants.com crew breaks down the 21-6 loss to Dallas in Week 15:. John Schmeelk: The performance of the Giants' defense against the Cowboys on Sunday, especially considering the opponent and the injuries in the secondary, was probably the unit's best defensive output since it only allowed 20 points to the Chiefs in Week 8. Dallas managed only 328 yards of offense, and both of their touchdowns came on drives that started inside the Giants 30 (after an interception and a turnover on downs). Dallas only had two drives that went move than 45 yards for scores (both field goals), scored touchdowns on only two of five red zone drives, averaged only 4.2 yards per carry, and Dak Prescott was held to 217 passing yards. Dallas didn't have one play go for more than 20.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO