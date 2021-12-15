ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, DL Dexter Lawrence, QB Mike Glennon

Cover picture for the articleOpening Statement: Hope everyone had a safe trip back. Some of you were out there with us. Appreciate your time last week out there at practice and some of the stuff you guys helped us with. Today we start our prep on the Dallas Cowboys. Obviously, this is a team that's...

Two DTs To Miss NYG Game Due To COVID Protocols

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys were mostly clear from COVID-19 all week long until Saturday. That's when they found out a pair of defensive tackles were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play against the Giants on Sunday. The Cowboys will be without both Osa Odighizuwa and...
New York Giants QB Mike Glennon opens up on getting benched for Jake Fromm vs. Dallas Cowboys

The New York Giants have a quarterback conundrum on their hands now that starter Daniel Jones is reportedly likely to miss the rest of the season due to injury. New York settled on veteran Mike Glennon as his replacement, but he was benched Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys after a plethora of early struggles. He was then replaced by young quarterback Jake Fromm, who looked fairly efficient in his NFL debut. Glennon was honest after the game.
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley weighs in on QB battle between Jake Fromm, Mike Glennon

The New York Giants are in a world of pain after falling 21-6 to their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, at home on Sunday. At just 4-10, New York has no hope of making the NFL playoffs and must address the quarterback situation one way or another in the coming months. Daniel Jones has not played since late November due to a neck injury, as Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon split snaps against the Cowboys.
Jake Fromm makes NFL debut, opens conversation for Week 16

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Joe Judge doesn't often dabble in hypotheticals and speculation, but he couldn't elude them late Sunday, thanks to a decision he made in the fourth quarter of the Giants' 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in MetLife Stadium. With the offense sputtering, turning over the...
Giants place Daniel Jones, Sterling Shepard on injured reserve

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Daniel Jones' season officially ended today when the Giants placed the third-year quarterback on injured reserve. Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury he suffered in a victory against Philadelphia on Nov. 28. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who tore his Achilles...
Cover 3: Takeaways from Giants vs. Cowboys

The Giants.com crew breaks down the 21-6 loss to Dallas in Week 15:. John Schmeelk: The performance of the Giants' defense against the Cowboys on Sunday, especially considering the opponent and the injuries in the secondary, was probably the unit's best defensive output since it only allowed 20 points to the Chiefs in Week 8. Dallas managed only 328 yards of offense, and both of their touchdowns came on drives that started inside the Giants 30 (after an interception and a turnover on downs). Dallas only had two drives that went move than 45 yards for scores (both field goals), scored touchdowns on only two of five red zone drives, averaged only 4.2 yards per carry, and Dak Prescott was held to 217 passing yards. Dallas didn't have one play go for more than 20.
Notes & Stats: Giants fall to Cowboys, 21-6

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Notes and statistics from the Giants' 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in MetLife Stadium:. *The Giants' three-game home winning streak ended, and they are now 3-4 in MetLife. They had not lost at home since Oct. 17 against the Rams. *This was the Giants'...
NY Giants Joe Judge considering QB change vs. Eagles

NY Giants head coach Joe Judge amits New York is considering starting Jake Fromm, rather than Mike Glennon, Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. An argument can be made that NY Giants head coach Joe Judge waited too long into Sunday’s blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys to pull quarterback Mike Glennon in favor of unproven backup Jake Fromm, but might not make the same mistake Sunday.
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
What Nick Saban said about Deion Sanders landing Travis Hunter,

Deion Sanders and Jackson State stunned the college football world Wednesday when it landed Travis Hunter, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite. Hunter was committed to Florida State, the alma mater of Sanders. Alabama football coach Nick Saban, who has been in commercials with Sanders,...
