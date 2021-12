PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to light rain and temperatures in the 30s. Rain will be widespread through the morning and afternoon with about .50 expected for most with a few isolated areas seeing .75″. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By late tonight, winds pick up with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight, we could see a few light snow showers mixing in with rain, but little to no accumulation is to be expected. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) So far this month we haven’t seen much snow at all, only a whooping 0.1″ and 1.44″ of precipitation recorded. (Photo Credit:...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO