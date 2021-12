Instagram has reportedly rallied from a turbulent year to now reach two billion monthly active users. According to CNBC, sources from the Meta-owned business have revealed that Instagram has managed to reach the new milestone just three years after reaching the one billion mark back in June of 2018, an amount that took the platform eight years to accumulate. Unfortunately, since the announcement of those figures, the company itself has not revealed specific user counts in its financials, but one of its employees speaking under anonymity confirmed that Instagram managed to hit the two billion mark just a week before Facebook rebranded to Meta back in October.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO