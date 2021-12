The estate of George Michael has extended its global publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music U.K. The deal covers Michael’s solo work and songs from his time in Wham! The George Michael-Warner Chappell alignments dates back four decades, according to an announcement of the renewal. “We are genuinely delighted that, after many months of detailed discussions and negotiations, we have renewed our longstanding association with WCM which started in the early ‘80s,” said Chris Organ, attorney for Michael and co-executor of the George Michael Estate. “We live in an age of sale and acquisition, and interest in, and competition for, this catalogue...

