A former warehouse within an old Coca-Cola bottling factory has taken on new life in Paducah, Kentucky. The 9,000-square-foot space is now home to Sprocket, a nonprofit organization with ambitious goals to advance the tech economy in the city home to just over 27,000 people. Its intent is to serve as a hub for innovation by connecting entrepreneurs to capital and resources, while also growing the local tech talent pool, said Monica Bilak, founder and executive director of Sprocket and regional director of GroWest.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO