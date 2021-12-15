ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

PAGANINI POV | Violinist Sean Lee — Paganini Solo Caprice No. 8

theviolinchannel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this exclusive VC series, American violin virtuoso Sean Lee walks us through the twists and turns...

theviolinchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
theviolinchannel.com

NEW TO YOUTUBE | Chad Hoopes Performs Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto

Hoopes has continued to perform with many of the world’s leading orchestras since winning First Prize at the Young Artists Division of the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition. In 2017, he received the Lincoln Center’s Avery Fischer Career Grant. His debut recording with the MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony...
MUSIC
The FADER

FKA twigs and Central Cee share “Measure of a Man” music video

FKA twigs began her journey to experimental pop auteur on the back of a remarkable string of music videos, and it's rare that her more recent output is anything less than impressive. Her latest visuals are for "Measure of a Man," her grime-ified James Bond theme for the upcoming spy film The King's Man, out December 22. Lots of videos for movie soundtrack singles can lean too heavily on the thing it's promoting, a trap "Measure of a Man" evades thanks primarily to twigs' incredible dancing across director Diana Kunst's stylized settings.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pov#Caprice#Violin#American#Eb Major
Deadline

Steve Bronski Dies: Cofounder Of Gay Pop Pioneers Bronski Beat Was 61

Steve Bronski, a cofounding member of the British synth-pop trio Bronski Beat, died Thursday. The BBC reported his age as 61. No cause of death or other details were given. His bandmate Jimmy Somerville described him as a “talented and very melodic man Working with him on songs and the one song that changed our lives and touched so many other lives, was a fun and exciting time. Thanks for the melody, Steve.” Bronski, whose real name was Steven Forrest, formed the band with Somerville and Larry Steinbachek in 1983. They were militantly opposed to being “safe” gay musicians, and their records...
MUSIC
Talking With Tami

First Look: Marriage Bootcamp Hip Hop Edition With K. Michelle, Rich Dollaz & More

Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and GANGSTA BOO (Three 6 Mafia) and EMMET head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. See the trailer inside…
HIP HOP
operawire.com

Jonas Kaufmann, Elīna Garanča, Luca Salsi, Lisette Oropesa, Elena Stikhina, Asmik Grigorian Lead Salzburg Festival’s 2022 Season

The Salzburg Festival has announced its 2022 season, featuring eight operas, concerts, and international opera stars. For the purpose of this article we will focus on the vocal works only. Operas. The season opens with Romeo Castellucci’s production of Béla Bartók’s “Bluebeard’s Castle.” The opera stars Mika Kares and Aušrinė...
PERFORMING ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
theviolinchannel.com

VC LIVE | 2021 Primrose International Viola Competition [LIVE NOW]

Established in 1979, and named after the prominent viola virtuoso William Primrose, the competition is open to violists of any nationality 29 years and younger. The first prize winner will receive USD $15,000. Each of the live round participants will compete in the Quarter-Final Round on December 13 and 14,...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Amyl & The Sniffers Cancel NYC Show After Amy Taylor And Gus Romer Test Positive For Covid-19

Even as audiences prepare to return to live shows, some artists still have to cancel for health reasons. Amyl & The Sniffers just had to cancel their show in Williamsburg on Dec. 6 due to singer Amy Taylor and drummer Gus Romer testing positive for COVID. According to Brooklyn Vegan, they wrote: “The band is very disappointed but safety and health first.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

DeJ Loaf Might Not Ever Drop Music Again

Detroit-born rapper DeJ Loaf may be considering a career switch-up, suggesting on social media that she may be retired from releasing music. The 30-year-old, who is best known for her songs "No Fear," "Back Up" with Big Sean, and "Me U & Hennessy" with Lil Wayne, appears to be weighing her options pertaining to her next moves in the music business, responding to a fan who asked her about the status of one song that she has been teasing over the course of the last few weeks.
HIP HOP
theviolinchannel.com

London Symphony Announces New Principal Cellist

“We are so happy to welcome our new Principal Cello to the LSO family!” wrote the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) in a statement. Hailing from a family of musicians, David Cohen made his solo debut with the Belgium National Orchestra at the age of nine. His solo engagements have...
MUSIC
womanaroundtown.com

Violinist Aisslinn Nosky Is Astounding Audiences and Nurturing Classical Music’s Future

One of the most admired, innovative, rigorous, and passionate violinists of our time, Aisslinn Nosky, is an early music specialist who can also manifest her amazingly versatile skills in works from other musical eras, including in contemporary works. She is an ardent educator and advocate for classical music’s future, both in terms of nurturing young performers and attracting new audiences. Nosky is the concertmaster of the Handel & Haydn Society of Boston, considered the oldest orchestra in our nation. On Tuesday, December 14 she will perform live in an all-Mozart concert with the American Classical Orchestra, New York’s premier period instrument orchestra. The concert is at 8:00 pm at Alice Tully Hall. Links to detailed information about Aisslinn Nosky, as well as to where to purchase tickets to this not-to-be-missed concert, are listed at the end of this interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
udiscovermusic.com

‘I Have A Dream’: The Story Behind The ABBA Song

What evokes the spirit of Christmas more strongly than a children’s choir? Though ABBA’s “I Have A Dream” isn’t strictly a festive song, its December 7, 1979 issue as a single (and the end-of-the-millennium chart-topping glory it would gift Westlife, 20 years later) now finds it as familiar at that time of year as mulled wine and stollen.
MUSIC
musicalamerica.com

Violinist Jennifer Koh Curates Sun Valley Music Festival’s Winter Season

Pianist and Composer Vijay Iyer and Festival Orchestra musicians join Koh for an innovative program. The Sun Valley Music Festival announces that violinist Jennifer Koh will curate the Festival’s 2022 Winter Season, which will be held from February 24-26 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum, within the world-renowned ski destination area of Sun Valley, Idaho. The performances will feature familiar works as well as refreshingly new compositions, taking full advantage of the venue’s technology and acoustics to create an ambience and soundscape that enhances the audiences’ experience. Like all Festival concerts (with the exception of the Gala Fundraising Concert in the summer) admission is free.
MUSIC
Indianapolis Recorder

Violinist brings ‘Fiddler’ to Walker Theatre

Kelly Hall-Tompkins spent 13 months playing the titular character in “Fiddler on the Roof” on Broadway, with several solo pieces written specifically for her. After her stint on the stage, the violinist worked with artistic directors from the production to record “The Fiddler: Expanding Tradition,” an album featuring her own arrangement of “If I Were a Rich Man” and other songs from the hit musical. Hall-Tompkins will bring “Expanding Tradition,” along with holiday favorites, to the Madam Walker Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. The performance will also be streamed virtually at violin.org.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy