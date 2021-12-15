PAGANINI POV | Violinist Sean Lee — Paganini Solo Caprice No. 8

One of the most admired, innovative, rigorous, and passionate violinists of our time, Aisslinn Nosky, is an early music specialist who can also manifest her amazingly versatile skills in works from other musical eras, including in contemporary works. She is an ardent educator and advocate for classical music’s future, both in terms of nurturing young performers and attracting new audiences. Nosky is the concertmaster of the Handel & Haydn Society of Boston, considered the oldest orchestra in our nation. On Tuesday, December 14 she will perform live in an all-Mozart concert with the American Classical Orchestra, New York’s premier period instrument orchestra. The concert is at 8:00 pm at Alice Tully Hall. Links to detailed information about Aisslinn Nosky, as well as to where to purchase tickets to this not-to-be-missed concert, are listed at the end of this interview.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO