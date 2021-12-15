ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals three-time All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins out through Week 18 due to knee sprain?

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AexDt_0dNtNseN00
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals wide DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). On the plus side, doctors are hopeful that his knee sprain will heal up at some point during the playoffs.

Hopkins, 29, suffered the injury towards the tail end of Monday night’s loss to the Rams. This will mark Hopkins’ second extended absence of the year, after he previously missed three games with a hamstring injury. To date, he’s got 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns on the season.

In his initial season with the Cardinals, Hopkins played the entire year, posting the kind of numbers (115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns) that the five-time Pro Bowler has become known for throughout his career. With another year of chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray, along with the offseason additions made to the offense, expectations were high for him to continue at his impressive pace.

While the team will certainly miss him for the stretch run of the regular season, the Cardinals can clinch a postseason berth as early as this week against the Lions. Their other main weapons in the passing game -- Christian Kirk, midseason acquisition Zach Ertz, along with resurgent veteran A.J. Green and rookie Rondale Moore -- should be able to maintain Arizona’s potent attack, especially with a healthy Murray.

Hopkins signed a two year extension to his existing contract with Arizona upon being traded by the Texans. His cap number is set to jump from $7M this year to $12.5M next season, climbing further still to a maximum of $27.2M in 2023. The deal ends after the 2024 season, when he will be 32.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals designate RB Chase Edmonds for return from IR

A week after Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins returned to action, the Cardinals could have their starting running back in uniform. Chase Edmonds will return to practice Thursday. This development starts Edmonds’ 21-day IR-return window. The fourth-year veteran has not played since Week 9, when he suffered a high ankle...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

DeAndre Hopkins to have surgery on torn MCL, will be placed on injured reserve

DeAndre Hopkins will have knee surgery to repair his torn MCL, reports NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. The Cardinals will place the star wide receiver on injured reserve with the expectation that he will miss the remainder of the regular season. But, as previously reported, Hopkins could return after roughly six weeks, meaning that he could be back for the later stages of the playoffs. ,
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
Yardbarker

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins to get second opinion on knee injury

According to NFL Network, Hopkins had an MRI on Tuesday after he injured his knee in last weekend's 30-23 loss to the LA Rams. The 29-year-old did not participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice. While Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it's still "too early" to say if he'll miss time, Hopkins is expected to miss Arizona's Week 15 matchup against the Detroit Lions if not more.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#All Pro#American Football#Espn Com#Pro Bowler#Lions#Texans
nfltraderumors.co

DeAndre Hopkins Undergoing Knee Surgery For Torn MCL, Facing 6-Week Recovery

According to Ian Rapoport, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to have surgery to repair a torn MCL in the coming days and will go to injured reserve. Once completed, Hopkins is looking at about a six-week recovery timeline, per Rapoport. That means he has a chance to play in...
NFL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Report: Cards' DeAndre Hopkins (knee) out for rest of season

Arizona Cardinals All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a knee sprain, ESPN reported Wednesday. However, the Cardinals are hopeful that Hopkins will be able to return in the postseason, per the report. Arizona woudl clinch a playoff berth with at least a tie in Week 15 at Detroit.
NFL
fox10phoenix.com

Reports: Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins out for rest of the regular season with knee injury

PHOENIX - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season due to a sprained knee, according to multiple reports. Hopkins injured his legs during Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter. This comes after he had missed three games earlier in the season for a hamstring injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SportsGrid

Surgery Set For Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is preparing to undergo surgery to repair a torn MCL. Arizona’s already ruled him out for the rest of the regular season, and the timetable for his recovery is expected to be six weeks. As a result, his season’s not necessarily over if the Cardinals can make a deep run in the playoffs.
NFL
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Antoine Wesley expected to replace DeAndre Hopkins (knee)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley is "likely" the replacement for DeAndre Hopkins (knee), writes Darren Urban of azcardinals.com. Wesley played at least 75 percent of the Cardinals' offensive snaps in all three games from Weeks 9-11 with Hopkins sidelined and he totaled 7 catches on 8 targets for 106 yards in that stretch. A.J. Green and Christian Kirk should still see upticks in targets, but Wesley figures to take on most of Hopkins' snaps.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals sign veteran CB Breon Borders

Breon Borders is heading to Arizona. The Cardinals have signed the veteran cornerback off the Titans practice squad, reports Aaron Wilson (via Twitter). The defensive back spent most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Titans organization. He started five of his six appearances in 2020, finishing with 27 tackles, five passes defended, and one interception.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy