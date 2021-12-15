ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri school district ordered to pay millions to transgender student

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LlmJg_0dNtNnTy00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri jury ruled a school district must pay a transgender student $4 million for sex discrimination.

The Blue Springs School District in Kansas City was found liable by a jury for sex discrimination after the district denied a male transgender student use of the boys’ restrooms and locker rooms, KSHB reported.

The student had legally changed his name in 2010 and amended his birth certificate to reflect his current name and gender in 2014, before the lawsuit was filed, The Associated Press reported. The lawsuit alleged that although the state recognized the student as a boy, the district refused to do so.

In a statement, the Blue Springs School District told KSHB, “The district disagrees with the verdict and will be seeking appropriate relief from the trial court and court of appeals if necessary.”

In June, the U.S. Department of Education said transgender students are protected under Title IX, which bans sex-based discrimination in all federally funded schools, The New York Times previously reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

College student sentenced to 1 month for Capitol riot role

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A college student who posted online that “Infamy is just as good as fame" after she climbed through a broken window at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to a month behind bars for her actions. Gracyn Courtright, 23, of...
PROTESTS
KRMG

TikTok posts referencing violence raise anxiety at schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Some parents kept their children home, police stepped up patrols and educators tightened security protocols Friday in response to viral TikTok posts alluding to unconfirmed threats of violence that raised anxiety levels at schools nationwide. Vickie Cartwright, the interim superintendent of schools in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KRMG

Toughest sentence yet for any Capitol rioter: over 5 years

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Capitol rioter who attacked police officers working to hold back the angry pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6 was sentenced Friday to more than five years behind bars, the most so far for anyone sentenced in the insurrection. Robert Palmer, 54, of Largo, Florida,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
KRMG

CDC endorses schools' coronavirus 'test-to-stay' policies

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. health officials are endorsing “test-to-stay” policies that allow close contacts of students infected with the coronavirus to remain in classrooms if they test negative. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to more firmly embrace the approach, already used...
EDUCATION
KRMG

Tornado victims include 7 members of Kentucky family

A week after a deadly tornado outbreak, families of the victims are still processing the terrible toll. Authorities on Thursday found the body of a Kentucky teenager who had been missing. Nyssa Brown was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week, and family and neighbors say they are reeling. Elsewhere in Kentucky, Jason Cummins has been gathering mementos from the debris of the home his mom, Marsha Hall, and aunt, Carole Grisham, shared. The sisters were Dawson Springs fixtures who had worked at a funeral home helping others through their grief.
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

Trademark tussle: Ole Miss objects to similar New Miss logo

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — James Meredith says he conquered white supremacy and created a new Mississippi 59 years ago when he became the first Black student to enroll in the University of Mississippi — a school whose longstanding nickname, Ole Miss, is rooted in plantation vernacular of the Confederacy.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
42K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy