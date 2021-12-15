Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and prediction

The Indiana Pacers (12-17) head to the Cream City Wednesday for an 8 p.m. meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks (18-11) at Fiserv Forum. Below, we look at the Pacers vs. Bucks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets.

Indiana had its three-game winning streak snapped Monday in a 102-100 home loss to the Golden State Warriors, but they covered as 4-point underdogs.

The Pacers are 3-3 straight-up (SU), 3-2-1 ATS and 4-2 O/U with the sixth-best efficiency differential over the past two weeks, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Milwaukee got worked in a 117-103 loss at the Boston Celtics Monday, stopping a two-game winning streak. Also, Giannis Antetokounmpo was added to the NBA’s COVID list and will be sidelined for at least this game.

In the last 14 days, the Bucks are 5-3 SU, 2-6 ATS and 4-4 O/U with the 12th-ranked efficiency differential per CTG.

The Bucks have beaten the Pacers in nine of the last 10 meetings (8-2 ATS) including six straight and both meetings so far this season. Giannis has scored 28.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in the two Pacers-Bucks games this season.

Pacers at Bucks odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Money line: Pacers -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Bucks +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

Pacers -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Bucks +110 (bet $100 to win $110) Against the spread (ATS): Pacers -2.5 (-107) | Bucks +2.5 (-115)

Pacers -2.5 (-107) | Bucks +2.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 217.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Pacers at Bucks key injuries

Pacers

SG Justin Holiday (health and safety protocols) out

Bucks

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out SF Khris Middleton (knee) questionable

Pacers at Bucks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Pacers 109, Bucks 104

“LEAN” to the PACERS (-135) because, as it stands right now, the Bucks (+110) are going to be without three, perhaps four starters if Middleton cannot suit up.

Furthermore, Indiana is better than its record indicates and has a higher efficiency differential so far this month. The Pacers’ minus-5.0 win differential is the highest in the NBA (CTG), which essentially means Indiana should have five more wins.

That said, I only “LEAN” to the PACERS (-135) because if Middleton can play, then Milwaukee is still talented enough to get past Indiana. The Bucks have been home underdogs only four times over the past three years. Also, the Pacers are just 3-10 SU on the road this season.

PASS since I only “lean” to Indiana outright and don’t like that wager enough to lay it with the Pacers -2.5 (-107). For what it’s worth, Indiana is 15-13-1 ATS, and Milwaukee is 12-17 ATS this season.

“LEAN” to the UNDER 217.5 (-110) because Milwaukee slows down the tempo when Giannis isn’t on the floor, and the Pacers rank 23rd in pace of play. Plus the Under has cashed in nine of Indiana’s last 10 road games.

However, I cannot fully endorse an Under wager in this spot because I do think the ball will move better with Giannis out of the lineup. Even backups in the NBA can knock down open threes if the ball is moving well.

