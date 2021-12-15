ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and prediction

The Dallas Mavericks (14-13) host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) Wednesday at American Airlines Center. The tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Lakers vs. Mavericks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets.

L.A. most recently steamrolled the Orlando Magic 106-94 at home Sunday for its second straight victory.

The Lakers are fifth in non-garbage time efficiency differential (according to CleaningTheGlass.com) with 3-2 straight-up (SU), 3-2 ATS and 1-4 O/U records over the last two weeks.

Dallas has won back-to-back games without All-Star G Luka Doncic versus the Charlotte Hornets Monday and at the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday. The Mavs are 4-4 SU, 4-4 ATS and 1-7 O/U with the eighth-best efficiency differential over the last two weeks, per CTG.

Lakers at Mavericks odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:20 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Lakers -130 (bet $130 to win $100) | Mavericks +105 (bet $100 to win $105)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Lakers -1.5 (-115) | Mavericks +1.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 213.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Lakers at Mavericks key injuries

Lakers

  • C LeBron James (abdomen) probable
  • PF Anthony Davis (knee) questionable
  • SF Talen Horton-Tucker (health and safety protocols) out
  • C Dwight Howard (health and safety protocols) out
  • SG Malik Monk (health and safety protocols) out

Mavericks

  • PG Luka Doncic (ankle) out

Lakers at Mavericks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Lakers 107, Mavericks 100

BET the LAKERS (-130) because F LeBron James is finding his groove and I think we get a vintage LeBron performance in this national TV game.

LeBron is averaging 27.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game with a plus-18 net rating in December.

Not only has LeBron stepped up in December, but so has L.A.’s defense. The Lakers’ non-garbage time defensive rating is sixth this month.

The Mavs have struggled against good defenses this season: Dallas is 2-7 SU with the 24th-best efficiency differential (minus-8.4 points per 100 possessions) and the 20th-best ATS margin (minus-3.8) versus teams in the top-10 of defensive efficiency.

Furthermore, LeBron is 6-1 SU against the Mavericks since joining the Lakers and putting up his usual, Hall-of-Fame-caliber production.

I’m also gambling on F Anthony Davis suiting up this game because it’s a primetime game and the Lakers have several role players on the COVID list.

There’s a lot of issues with L.A.’s roster. However, in a primetime game against another playoff team, with LeBron, AD and G Russell Westbrook ready to play (or at least two of them), I gotta take the LAKERS (-130) to get the W.

PASS since the Lakers -1.5 (-115) isn’t much different than our L.A. money line wager.

Slight “LEAN” to the UNDER 213.5 (-110) for a small wager if at all since L.A. has gone Under the total in four straight games, Dallas has gone Under the total seven consecutive outings and both teams have a top-10 defensive rating in December.

On top of that, roughly two-thirds of the cash wagered is on the Over according to the Yahoo! Sports app.

