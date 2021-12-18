ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

After Light Snow, Sleet Hit Massachusetts, Wintry Mix Will Taper Off Sunday Morning

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 7 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – A sloppy, ugly system will continue to slowly grind its way across Massachusetts overnight before finally tapering off in the morning. Snow came in even lower than expected, with a quick switch to sleet for many areas on Saturday.

A mix of ice and rain will remain, making for spots of slick travel until early Sunday for areas northwest of Worcester and the 495 corridor.

Temperatures will remain near freezing for those interior spots with a mix of freezing rain and sleet for northern Worcester County and into much of southern New Hampshire.

Anyone heading out should remain cautious on the roads. To the south and east, temperatures remain above freezing through Sunday morning with only wet roads expected.

The second half of the weekend starts out with clouds and a couple lingering rain/snow showers. Skies will begin to clear out across central Mass by mid-morning, and then gradually continue to brighten toward the coastline heading toward midday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UbVUV_0dNtHWUv00

(WBZ-TV graphic)

The only spot that may not clear out at all on Sunday is Cape Cod and the Islands, with temperatures hovering in the 40s.

With a busy week ahead, the weather looks largely cooperative with generally dry and seasonable weather. It looks like the only chance of precipitation will be for some rain Wednesday afternoon as a storm system glides by to the southeast. Otherwise, stress free for travel and last-minute holiday errands!

A White Christmas cannot be completely ruled out, with a small chance of a weak system in the area on Christmas Day. But at this time, it looks quite unlikely for most of southern New England.

Comments / 3

music
7d ago

omg let's all run to market, it's not like 2feet of snow it's 6inches not big deal if people would be smart and drive normal and plow roads/side walks while it's going on

Reply(1)
2
Related
KATU.com

Following valley snow, temperatures to drop to lowest in decades

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Winter Storm Warning is set to go into effect at 4 p.m. Christmas Day for the Willamette Valley, as Western Oregon and Southwest Washington brace for snow and biting-cold temperatures. Cold air flowing into the region from the Arctic will meet moisture from the Pacific...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Boston

‘Cars Sliding Off The Roads’: Massachusetts Drivers Asked To Avoid Travel On Icy Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts drivers are being asked to avoid traveling on Christmas morning after freezing rain turned roads icy. Massachusetts State Police said “icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state” and “troopers are responding to cars sliding off the roads. They shared a photo of a car off a slippery road in Central Massachusetts. “If you can avoid or delay driving please do so,” police said. Icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state. Patrols in the Troops are responding to cars sliding off the roads. Roads are being treated. If you can avoid or delay driving please do so. This photo is from central Mass., Troop C. Stay safe. https://t.co/XzKn6ouSoK pic.twitter.com/kJMlNip3Xz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 25, 2021 MassDOT had as many as 948 pieces of equipment deployed for snow and ice operations statewide Saturday morning. From the Marlboro to New Hampshire, where there was a 15-car crash due to icy conditions, signs along I-495 read “Reduce Speed For Black Ice.” The Topsfield DPW also said conditions are “extremely icy” Saturday morning. In Wilmington, police said residents are seeing icy conditions all over town. “We have received numerous 911 calls for crashes and people slipping and falling on the ice,” police said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MA
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: After Christmas Day Snow Up North, More Snow To Hit Sunday-Monday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Christmas day will begin a string of three snow systems, including one which will make its way through northern Minnesota throughout the day Saturday. After the nearly record-high temperatures of Christmas Eve, Saturday started out cold, with zero degrees recorded in Grand Rapids, and negative temperatures up in Bemidji. That area will also likely see snow on Christmas day, as a system is moving in from the west. It’ll reach Brainerd and St. Cloud around noon, and flakes will continue to fall throughout the evening. The Twin Cities, however, looks to miss out on this...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Boston

Freezing Rain To Impact Travel On Christmas

BOSTON (CBS) – Merry Christmas! Light snow grazed Massachusetts on Friday morning but we’re in store for more concern on Christmas Day. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in effect for most of the state as freezing rain brings another chance of ice. (WBZ-TV) TIMING: Showers will move in overnight leading to slick spots between 5-7am in central MA. East of 495 will tap into this threat near sunrise. As temperatures stay at or slightly below freezing, ice will continue to build up on the roads through midmorning. Christmas Day's freezing rain looks to be a bit more widespread than this past Wednesday....
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Heavy Snow And Rare December Rain Winding Down

DENVER(CBS)-  After burying the mountains with feet of snow our pre-Christmas blast is beginning to wind down. The storm system is already moving into the mid-west. Credit: CBS4 So far, many amounts have ranged from 1 to 2 feet of snow and will probably be higher by Christmas Day. Credit: CBS4 A look at Aspen Highlands snow stake shows well over a foot of snow! Aspen Highlands Snow Stake/ Credit: Aspen Skiing Company The storm had just enough moisture to deliver some rain to the Denver metro area. According to National Weather Service records the last time Denver had rain on Christmas Eve with no official snow was in 1965! Credit: CBS4 Many areas at or above 6,000 feet had a few snow showers along with the rain. In places like Castle Rock, Parker, Franktown down to Monument hill. Credit: Bernie McClure Christmas Day is looking good for most of the state. There will be a little morning snow in the mountains with clear skies over the eastern plains. The mountains will get hit with another blast of snow starting Sunday. Along with a few sprinkles of rain over Denver. Credit: CBS4 Some spots may see 6 to 12 inches of snow by the end of the day on Monday. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
NBC Bay Area

Photos: Holiday Storm Images From Around California

Early winter storms brought days of rain and snow to California. The storm drenched Northern California at the start of a busy travel week before bringing steady rain and snow to Southern California Wednesday and into the holiday weekend. Below, a roundup of holiday week weather photos.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Snow Falls#Freezing Rain#Severe Weather
96.7 The River

Winter Storm Watch for Sunday & Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of central Minnesota in effect from noon Sunday through noon Monday; including Douglas, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, and Todd counties. Heavy snow is possible in the watch area, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6. inches expected...
ENVIRONMENT
nbc15.com

First Alert - Wintry Mix Sunday Night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Got a return trip home from Christmas celebrations? A wintry mix moves into the region late Sunday and early Monday morning. Road conditions may get tricky - especially North & West of Madison. Clouds will stay clear of the State Line and much of south-central Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Christmas Day To Usher In Cold Temps, 3 Shots Of Weekend Snow

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a big melt on Christmas Eve, some Minnesotans will have a white Christmas, and a white day after Christmas, and a white day after the day after Christmas! WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says temperatures will move into the upper 20s Saturday, after Friday’s high of 43 degrees missed the record set in 1957 by just three degrees. Temps will drop below freezing Friday night, so a refreeze and icy spots are possible on the roads in the overnight and Saturday morning. Light snow will move into western Minnesota Christmas...
MINNESOTA STATE
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Freezing Rain Continues to Wreak Havoc on Christmas Forecast

Hoping you’re enjoying a peaceful Christmas Day with this wild freezing rain that’s affected much of New England today. We’ll continue watching the freezing rain through tonight in Vermont, New Hampshire, north of Route 2 in Massachusetts and areas of southwest Maine. With a glaze in the southern states, our total ice accretions can add up to a half inch in some of the most affected spots in New Hampshire. Routes 202, 3, 4 and Interstates 93, 89, 393 and 293 will continue with freezing rain which will require treatment all through tonight.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDSU

Windy, Warm, and Humid Into and Through Christmas

This windy, warm, and humid pattern is set to last for a while with mornings in the 60s and highs around 80° in the afternoon. It should last all the way into New Year's Weekend. The higher humidity will most by noticed going into Sunday morning, and if the winds ease back to calm conditions, we could be setting up for some dense fog that day so we'll keep you up to date on that. As for rain chances, those won't return until Tuesday. But once they do, we'll find a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms all the way up until our next cold front that won't arrive until the day after New Year's Day, Sunday. Have a great Christmas Eve Night, and a very Merry Christmas!
ENVIRONMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sleet, freezing rain, snow hit New England

BOSTON — Christmas may be white in some parts of New England, but it’s also icy, with roads closed and crashes reported in the northern region. Winter weather advisories have been issued across New England, with freezing rain and sleet in the forecast on Saturday. The National Weather Service says the ice accumulations will lead to slippery roads and possible power outages in some areas.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Video: A wintry mix brings slippery roads for Christmas

A wintry mix of light snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain for Christmas Day....roads will be slippery today, factor in extra time for travel. An icy mix south and snow farther north developing early this morning will continue through most of Christmas Day with precipitation tending to taper off by mid to late afternoon. With temps below freezing most of the day (24-34), slippery road conditions can be expected. There is a good chance of some improvement on the roads in southern areas by mid to late afternoon due to a combination of lighter precipitation, slightly higher temps near freezing, and good treatment on those roads.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Seasonably Warm Christmas

Hi Everyone! We are certainly looking at a mild Christmas Eve/Day 2021. A lot of consistency in the forecast not only tonight but through the weekend. Generally speaking our forecast highs, and lows, are 10 to 15 degrees above the averages for this time of year. (And in some cases closer to 20° above average.) We will see the second of two “holiday clippers” dive out of Ontario during the late-night, and overnight. And as discussed yesterday, the effects will be minimal. Zero chance of frozen precip or road issues. And the very light rain should be gone by midday. Do we say...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy