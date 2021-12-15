ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin: A Short-term Bullish Bounce Likely

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Alternative Scenario: Alternatively, the price could move towards the 1st support in line with the 127.2% Fibonacci projection. Chess Legend Garry Kasparov On The Potential Of Crypto And Artificial......

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

investing.com

7 Best Cryptos Likely To Make Investors Wealthy in the Year 2022

7 Best Cryptos Likely To Make Investors Wealthy in the Year 2022. The future seems bright for crypto in 2022. ADA, WRX, LINK, SOL, CHZ, XLM, and XMR are the cryptos investors need to check out in 2022. Undoubtedly, cryptocurrencies witnessed significant growth this year. Digital assets are acquiring mainstream...
MARKETS
investing.com

Bitcoin 'death cross' that pushed BTC price to $28.8K reappears

A technical sell signal is about to appear on the Bitcoin (BTC) daily chart. On Dec. 18, the BTC price will experience a death cross, a market indicator that occurs when a short-term moving average slips below a long-term moving average. In this case, Bitcoin's 20-day exponential moving average (20-day EMA) will close below its 200-day exponential moving average (200-day EMA).
CURRENCIES
u.today

Here's Who Is Pushing Bitcoin (BTC) Price Down: Glassnode Data

Glassnode analysts have explained who is to blame for Bitcoin's pale performance—and why the $45,000 level is crucial for its rally. On-chain analyst Johannes, who goes by @ultravirtu, has taken to Twitter to compare the activity of Asian, European and American traders on Bitcoin (BTC) markets in recent years.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garry Kasparov
Benzinga

$28M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $28,610,345 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. bc1qyhw3fwpnntz39lu0shlsd3hmaalrtwrsjkjfdhzs4t6lglf3km7s4m2vw6. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Hedge Fund CEO Zhu Su Outlines Why ‘It’s Hard To Be Too Bearish,’ Says These Three Altcoins Are Showing Strength

Crypto hedge fund veteran Zhu Su is offering his reasons why he thinks the markets will rebound in a big way despite a recent downtrend in prices. In a series of tweets loaded with insider jargon, the CEO and CIO of cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital points out several important factors that have him anything but bearish.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#The Federal Reserve#Kadena
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Identifies Bitcoin’s Bottom Signal, Predicts This Little-Known Altcoin Will Explode by Over 7,000%

A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is naming an altcoin that could surge over 7,000% while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have hit a bottom. Starting with BTC, the crypto trader pseudonymously known as Capo tells his 222,200 Twitter followers that the flagship cryptocurrency is encountering a large number of buy orders on crypto exchange Bitfinex.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $723M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $723,880,170 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 36WRLD1hw43LuDwkdKYvVtLQqnN3pGu6BT. $723 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 3EECF2qZ8WFzH4xLWMYgN1c4zVYSq4aCnK. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Hints Bullish, But Why It’s Far From Fresh Rally

Bitcoin continues with its crab-like price action as it moves around $45,000, and $50,000. As of press time, BTC’s price trades at $46,854 with 4.2% losses in the last day. Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Fails Again, Can Bulls Save The Day?. Operators seem to expect more profits in...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin's Long-Term Holder To Short-Term Holder Cost Basis Ratio

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. We have mentioned the cost basis ratio of bitcoin's long-term holders (LTH) and...
MARKETS
investing.com

Happy ‘bearday,’ Bitcoin: It’s been 3 years since BTC bottomed at $3.1K

Happy 'bearday,' Bitcoin: It's been 3 years since BTC bottomed at $3.1K
CURRENCIES
Street.Com

Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Predictions for 2022 are coming in fast. The chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken says the dollar is going to crash and bitcoin will see its price fall dramatically in 2022. As part of that tumult, Jesse Powell urged investors this week to prepay healthcare and tuition expenses and take...
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Crypto experts predict which bitcoin rivals to look out for in 2022

Bitcoin has enjoyed a record-breaking year in 2021, but experts predict next year could see some of its rivals surge in popularity and price – and possibly even overtake it.Speaking at a virtual event this week, leading figures within the crypto space discussed recent market developments and speculated on where things might be headed over the next 12 months.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketJoining The Independent’s Anthony Cuthbertson was Fred Schebesta, co-founder of the financial comparison platform Finder.com, Dr Iwa Salami, an associate professor at the University of East London, and Will Harborne, CEO of the decentralised...
MARKETS

