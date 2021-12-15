NCPA, PharmFurther launching Diabetes Accreditation Boot Camp

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The National Community Pharmacists Association’s Innovation Center is teaming up with PharmFurther to launch the Diabetes Accreditation Boot Camp, a new online course. that will prepare pharmacy teams to provide Diabetes Self-Management Education and support for patients with diabetes. DSME is a billable,...

