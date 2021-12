Kelli Hawkins, SRHD | khawkins@srhd.org | 509.324.1539, c 509.994.8968. Spokane Regional Health District is following suit with Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) recommendation that people 18 and older choose to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) instead of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. This update follows guidance and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup. Individuals who wish to receive the J&J vaccine are encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider to discuss their options as J&J will still be available through providers across the state, including in Spokane County.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO