ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Man Robs Bank, Immediately Deposits Money In Bank's ATM

By Jason Hall
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ikcG_0dNtEDa300
Photo: Delaware State Police

A California man is accused of robbing a Wilmington, Delaware bank and immediately depositing the money into the same bank's ATM outside the building.

McRoberts Williams , 44, was charged with second-degree robbery, according to a news release shared on the Delaware State Police's website .

Authorities responded to a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on Old Capital Trail in Wilmington last Saturday (December 11). A female bank teller told officers she was handed a note from a man -- later identified as Williams -- stating a robbery was taking place.

The bank teller complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money before the man fled the bank on foot.

Williams stopped to deposit the money into an ATM located on the exterior of the bank before continuing to run behind the Prices Corner Shopping Center, where he was located and arrested by police without incident.

Williams was transported to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, where he was held on $6,000 cash bond, according to the Delaware State Police news release.

Delaware State Police did not specify whether the man had an attorney present during his arraignment at the Justice of the Peace Court #11 following his arrest.

Comments / 10

D.A.H.
1d ago

What's the problem with making a withdrawal and then making a deposit putting the money back into the same bank, nothing to see here.

Reply
2
Pat Gilliss
2d ago

Well he certainly wasn’t thee sharpest tack in the drawer was he! 😂

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

114K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy