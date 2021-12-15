ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh Allen (foot) to be limited at Wednesday's practice

 3 days ago

News 4 Buffalo

Josh Allen limited in Thursday’s practice with left foot sprain

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Once again Bills quarterback Josh Allen was listed as limited in practice for the second day in a row as he’s still dealing with a left foot sprain he suffered in Sunday’s overtime loss to Tampa. And while he didn’t look limited in what he could do and was moving […]
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Josh Allen limited in practice for second straight day

Photo: (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Bills general manager Brandon Beane faces making two critical high-priced decisions by Monday, May 3, 2021, in determining whether to commit some $35 million in combined salary to pick up the fifth-year options and retain the rights of quarterback Josh Allen and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds through the 2022 season.
NFL
Sports
