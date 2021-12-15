ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

D'Andre Swift (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorse, Chris Burke of The Athletic tweets that it doesn't sound overly optimistic for...

ClutchPoints

Jimmy Johnson drops truth bomb on what Cowboys need to win Super Bowl with Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly enter every NFL season with Super Bowl title hopes. It comes with the territory of a franchise that dominated the NFL in the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls and giving the fans a taste of ultimate glory. Cowboys fans still seek that title-winning euphoria to this day and have a great team this season, currently led by quarterback Dak Prescott. Well, former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson, who won two titles with the franchise in the ’90s, dropped a truth bomb on what the team needs to get to the promised land with Prescott under center during an appearance on Fox Sports The ‘Herd with Colin Cowherd.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Insider Has Unfortunate Update On QB Lamar Jackson

The chances for Lamar Jackson to play on Sunday continue to deteriorate by the day. Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson didn’t practice again on Friday which puts his status for the game against Green Bay in serious doubt. If Jackson does indeed not suit up, it’ll be the...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce Adam Thielen’s Status For Monday Night

The Minnesota Vikings had to face the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday without wide receiver Adam Thielen. He has been sidelined for over a week due to an ankle injury. Even though Thielen missed the first practice session of the week for the Vikings, the latest update on his status for Week 15 is somewhat encouraging.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Star Furious With NFL’s Latest Decision

Seahawks star linebacker K.J. Wright isn’t happy with the NFL’s decision to postpone his team’s game against the Rams. Wright voiced his displeasure on Twitter by saying that the rules are bent in favor of the Rams and that he was lied to. He also thinks that if this were the other way around (meaning if Seattle had the outbreak) the game would still be going on as scheduled.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill receive bad news for Saints vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints will be without two of their offensive tackles for Week 15. News broke on Friday that both Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk will both be unavailable for the Saints vs Buccaneers game on Sunday. Both linemen are dealing with knee injuries, and are expected to return for Week 16 against the Dolphins.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bashaud Breeland gives his side of incident with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings abruptly released cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Saturday, with reports claiming that a practice altercation led to the decision. From Breeland’s perspective, the whole thing was blown out of proportion. Breeland told USA Today’s Josina Anderson that he had a verbal exchange with a coach during a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s 3-word answer when asked what’s wrong with Panthers’ passing game

The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
NFL
kfornow.com

Tomorrow’s Raiders-Browns Game In Jeopardy of Being Postponed

(Las Vegas, NV) — Tomorrow’s Raiders-Browns game in Cleveland is in serious jeopardy of being postponed. About 20 Browns players are on the NFL’s COVID-19 list, including starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum. Third-stringer Nick Mullens is the only active quarterback left on Cleveland’s roster. Pro Football Talk reports the NFL Players Association is “pushing aggressively” for the game to be postponed, citing player safety and game integrity.
NFL

