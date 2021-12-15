2022 Defensive Back Jordan Allen Signs With LSU Football

LSU football picked up a huge signing in Lafayette Christian Academy safety Jordan Allen to continue a busy early signing day for the Tigers. Allen picked up an offer from LSU last Wednesday, wasting no time to make his decision.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound defensive back reopened his recruitment in late October after decommitting from Penn State. After a visit to Death Valley last weekend, Allen was surrounded by an incredible number of Tiger commits, pushing him to take his talent to Baton Rouge.

Allen becomes the 11th player of the 2022 class to join the program with the early signing period starting as the Tigers hope to continue building this class into February.

The secondary had been looking thin after Elias Ricks put his name in the transfer portal and the assumption Derek Stingley Jr. enters the 2022 NFL Draft. With cornerback’s coach Corey Raymond off to Gainesville to coach the Florida Gators, it’s important to keep top in-state defensive backs in Louisiana.

LSU is also still waiting on cornerback Laterrance Welch to sign with the program but adding a talent like Allen this late in the process would be a huge boost to the secondary.

Allen is a hard-hitting, ball hawking safety who has the chance to be an instant impact talent in Death Valley. Electing to attend his “dream school” in LSU rather than take his talent elsewhere, it’s worth noting that Brian Kelly is pushing to keep Louisiana stars home.

This 2022 class continues to fill out as Coach Kelly secures his first recruiting class since taking over the Tigers. With a few other prospects looking to make their decision today, it’s starting to look up for LSU.