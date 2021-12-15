Titans designate Bud Dupree to return from IR among 2 moves

The Tennessee Titans are one step closer to getting back one of their defensive starters ahead of the Week 15 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team announced on Wednesday that it has designated outside linebacker Bud Dupree to return from Injured Reserve. The move opens the 21-day window for Dupree to return to practice and be activated.

Dupree, who was placed on the IR with an abdominal injury suffered in the Week 10 win over the New Orleans Saints, missed time earlier this season due to a setback suffered in his surgically-repaired knee.

The 28-year-old has played in seven games for the Titans this season, tallying seven tackles, one sack, six QB hits, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.

In addition to the move involving Dupree, the Titans also added defensive back Nate Brooks to their practice squad. Brooks spent time on Tennessee’s practice squad earlier this year and is replacing cornerback Breon Borders, who was poached by the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.