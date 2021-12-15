ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Today only: Save big on Sandisk SD cards and storage at BHphoto

sonyalpharumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full list of daily deals can be seen here at...

www.sonyalpharumors.com

BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Here are some current CFexpress memory card deals from SanDisk & Lexar

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Here are some CFexpress memory cards with instant rebates for the month of December. This is usually the best time of year for memory card rebates. With the current global challenges, I don’t expect that we’re going to see much of a price drop in CFexpress cards in 2022.
ECONOMY
mobilesyrup.com

SanDisk SD Cards now on sale for up to 65 percent off

Another day, another discount on several great SanDisk SD Cards from Amazon Canada. If you, or someone you know this festive season, need a little added storage then check out the deals below:. SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card: $21.99 (Save 24 percent) SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory...
TECHNOLOGY
sonyalpharumors.com

Today only: $200 off on the Sigma 150-600mm and $350 off on the Zeiss 40mm f/2.0 Batis

$200 off on the Sigma 150-600mm sold by BHphoto. $350 off on the Zeiss 40mm f/2.0 Batis sold by Adorama. $210 off on the Lensbaby Velvet 28mm f/2.5 sold by BHphoto. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Get 10TB of cloud storage with massive double data deal with 95% saving!

If you've been looking for a good deal on cloud storage, then you're definitely in the right place. iDrive is currently running an incredible cloud storage deal that gives you 10TB of storage for just US$3.98 (around £3 or AU$5.55)! Whether you want to store photos, videos or general documents, this iDrive offer gives you plenty of storage to play with – and all for a 95% discount!
COMPUTERS
Gear Patrol

Today’s a Good Day to Save on an Origami Kayak

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Oru Kayak made the idea of a folding kayak not only possible but the gold standard for city-bound boat rowers. The brand now offers four different sizes of sturdy-yet-collapsible kayaks, easily stored in small apartments and spaces. Unbox the backpack and use your best origami skills to put the boat together (according to our tester, it takes just one or two times to figure out how to put it together without the guidebook). Once you’ve opened it up and put it back together a few times, you’re a pro. And the kayak glides smoothly over lakes, rivers and oceans, so you can enjoy whatever body of water is closest to you.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
sonyalpharumors.com

Kenko will soon launch the new 400mm F8 IIS E lens

Kenko will launch a new updated 400mm F8 IIS E lens that will replace the current 400mm model you can find at BHphoto. It’s unclear yet what kind of updates we can expect. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

SanDisk SD Cards are on sale from Amazon Canada

Another day and another round of discounts for all your expandable memory needs. Amazon Canada has discounted several SanDisk SD Cards and we have a complete round-up for you below:. SanDisk 32GB High Endurance Video microSDHC Card with Adapter: $12.65 (Save 16 percent) SanDisk 64GB High Endurance Video MicroSDXC Card...
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

Save big for today only with Best Buy’s daily holiday deals

Best Buy’s recent one-day-only holiday deals have featured some decent tech discounts on everything from laptops to wireless headphones. But since not everyone on your list might be into electronics, you can also score some great deals on non-tech gear. Check out today’s list below for deals on everything from...
SHOPPING
sonyalpharumors.com

Building a DIY Pringles Can Telephoto Pinhole Lens for the Sony Alpha

If you have no money for a new lens follow this tutorial to build a telephoto pinhole lens with a pringles can :) **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

New Luminar Christmas deal (Save up to 63% on bundles)

Til 23.12 you get Luminar bundles with discounts of up to -63% off. Luminar NEO + 2 Free Packs – 41% discount: 69 $/€. Luminar NEO + Luminar AI + 2 Free Packs – 50% discount : 98 $/€. Luminar NEO + Luminar AI + Aurora HDR +...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones today

The holidays are fast approaching, and the holiday shopping window is closing quickly. But if you’re looking for some great new headphones for the music lover in your family, there are still some headphone deals and Bose headphone deals available for pre-Christmas delivery. Among them is a deal on the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones at Amazon, which has dropped the price of the popular headphones from $329 to $279, a savings of $50. Free shipping is included, and these headphones will arrive before Christmas if you act quickly.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Save up to 36% on Anker's newest magnetic iPhone charging accessories today only

Anker has made high quality cell phone accessories for years, and recently the company announced a new lineup of MagGo charging accessories that are compatible with MagSafe on the latest iPhone models. As part of its one-day sales, Amazon has nearly all of the new gear from Anker with discounts of up to 36%. This makes the most affordable items in the sale just $12.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
INTERNET
CNET

Save up to 30% on 100 fun games and puzzles at Amazon today only

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have passed, but you can still find some solid deals to make shopping for the holidays a little easier on your wallet. If you're a board game or puzzle fan (or just need to find a gift for someone who is), you'll want to check out the latest deals on Amazon.
HOBBIES
IGN

Board Game and Puzzle Sale: Save on Ticket to Ride and More, Today Only

One of Amazon's deals of the day lets you save up to 30% on board games and puzzles. There's some good stuff on sale, including popular standbys like Ticket to Ride and 7 Wonders. So if your board game and puzzle shelf could use a freshening up, you might as well grab them while they're on sale. Just note that these deals end at midnight.
HOBBIES
BGR.com

Friday’s deals: Apple gift card, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, Bluetooth speakers, more

Christmas Eve is now exactly one week away and there’s something peculiar happening right now. Yes, there are always great deals leading up to Christmas. But in 2021, the deals aren’t just great… they’re unbelievable! Some of the most popular products of the year are back on sale at all-time low prices ahead of Christmas. It’s almost like Black Friday 2021 has returned. In fact, in some cases, there are best-sellers that have even deeper discounts today than they had on Black Friday. Examples include AirPods 3 for only $139.99 and the Apple Watch Series 7, which just hit a new all-time...
ELECTRONICS

