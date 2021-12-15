Today only: Save big on Sandisk SD cards and storage at BHphoto

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Oru Kayak made the idea of a folding kayak not only possible but the gold standard for city-bound boat rowers. The brand now offers four different sizes of sturdy-yet-collapsible kayaks, easily stored in small apartments and spaces. Unbox the backpack and use your best origami skills to put the boat together (according to our tester, it takes just one or two times to figure out how to put it together without the guidebook). Once you’ve opened it up and put it back together a few times, you’re a pro. And the kayak glides smoothly over lakes, rivers and oceans, so you can enjoy whatever body of water is closest to you.

