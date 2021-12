Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend, Gulf Coast!. Today is quite a messy day as our next system approaches. The cold front and associated main line of storms is still back off to the west, but ahead of that, we are seeing scattered showers and storms. Through this afternoon (with the scattered storms) and this evening (with the main line of storms), there is a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. The main threat continues to be damaging winds….The tornado and hail threats are low, but not zero.

MOBILE, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO