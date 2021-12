The top-ranked team in the nation hits the road this weekend as they return to Oregon to take on the Ducks. This will be the third Pac-12 matchup thus far in the season after dominant wins over Stanford and Arizona State. Oregon (6-5) comes into the game struggling. Their best win this season is over SMU, ranked 77th in KenPom. They have lost to every other Top-100 team they have faced off against including an 0-2 start in Pac-12 play against the very two conference teams Baylor has already beaten.

