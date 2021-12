One of the most remarkable things about the Framework laptop isn’t merely the device itself, but the marketplace that comes with it. Visit Framework’s online storefront, and you’ll find a sprawling array of replacement parts for sale, from screens and batteries to fans and speakers, along with upgradable storage and RAM. The Framework laptop is easy to pry open, and QR codes on each component lead to instructions on swapping them out. Having one place to buy all of those parts is refreshing, and shows that Framework is serious about long-term upgrades and repairs.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO