IAG abandons Air Europa takeover

travelmole.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group confirmed a planned takeover of Air Europa has been scrapped. "IAG and Globalia confirm today they are in an advanced phase of negotiations to cancel the...

www.travelmole.com

Flight Global.com

IAG competition remedies for Air Europa acquisition were inadequate: Commission

Proposed remedies from IAG to address competition concerns over its acquisition of Spanish carrier Air Europa did not satisfy the European Commission, the regulator has disclosed. IAG and Air Europa have agreed to end the acquisition proposal in its current form, with a view to looking at an alternative structure.
INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

IAG terminates Air Europa deal but agrees January deadline to study new structure

IAG and Globalia have formally terminated their agreement under which Iberia was to acquire fellow Spanish operator Air Europa, but the two sides have settled on an end-January deadline to study alternative structures to revive the deal. British Airways and Iberia parent IAG stated on 15 December that talks over...
INDUSTRY
#Iag#Air Europa#Barcelona#European Commission#British Airways#Spanish#The European Commission#Covid
simpleflying.com

Backing Out Of Air Europa Just Cost IAG €75 Million

International Airlines Group (IAG) has revealed that its canceled takeover of Air Europa is set to cost €75 million ($85 million). The takeover deal, arranged before the COVID pandemic, had met some regulatory problems before today’s announcement. IAG will now pay Globalia an additional €35 million ($40 million) on top of a previously-agreed sum of €40 million ($45 million).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

IAG In Talks To Drop Air Europa Acquisition

International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of Iberia and British Airways, said it is in talks with Spanish tourism group Globalia to abandon its planned purchase of Air Europa, the Spanish airline it had hoped would help it to strengthen its Madrid hub and transatlantic network to South... Subscription...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

British Airways owner scraps planned takeover of Air Europa

The £420 million takeover of Air Europa by British Airways owner IAG has been scrapped, both sides have announced.They said “discussions are at an advanced stage to terminate the agreement” and it comes just weeks after the UK’s competition watchdog said it would investigate whether it breached competition rules.IAG first announced plans to buy the Spanish airline in 2019 for one billion euros (£840 million) although the price was slashed after the Covid-19 pandemic knocked the entire sector by grounding planes.It has now been scrapped entirely.Bosses had already offered concessions to EU antitrust bodies over the deal, although the details have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

IAG boss seeks alternatives as Air Europa deal hits the skids

LONDON (Reuters) - Airline group IAG is set to cancel its takeover of Air Europa after European regulators indicated they would not allow it to go through without further concessions, though CEO Luis Gallego hasn’t given up hope of some sort of tie-up. British Airways and Iberia owner IAG’s proposed acquisition from privately held Spanish company Globalia was designed to help the group’s Madrid hub to compete more effectively against its European rivals. Air Europa provides connections to Latin America as well as serving destinations in Europe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
