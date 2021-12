Visit 13 Glendale Dr. in Manalapan, NJ – that is where “Lights on Glendale” delight people from near and far, for a second year in a row. The mesmerizing display of lights, “dancing” to the most beloved Christmas songs, is created by Nick and Vanessa Antanies. It is Nick who designs how the lights are going to align with music, and Vanessa who designs this Christmas wonderland. Worth noting is also the fact, that each of 50 thousand LED lights that are there, was installed by hand, in a particular manner.

MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO